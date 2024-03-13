Can the government tell social media platforms how to moderate their content? The Supreme Court is about to decide

Government officials have been talking tough to Big Tech for years now.
President Biden has publicly accused Facebook of “killing people” with vaccine misinformation, while members of his administration have privately pushed the platforms to remove objectionable posts “ASAP.” During the Trump era, the president repeatedly skewered tech giants for “shadowbanning” conservatives and even threatened to sue tech companies for bias—a promise he followed through on after leaving office.
Legal scholars have a name for this kind of government-issued goading—which often comes in lieu of actual legislation: “jawboning.” But when does jawboning cross the line from mere persuasion to unconstitutional efforts by the government to control free speech?
On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that will answer that question head on. The case, Murthy v. Missouri, stems from a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, as well as a group of social media users—including a mix of doctors and such right-wing media personalities as the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft. The plaintiffs argued that officials in the Biden administration censored their speech related to COVID-19 vaccines and mask mandates, the 2020 election, and a range of other issues, by pressuring tech platforms to remove their posts.
The court’s decision will “have broad implications for public discourse online,” says Jennifer Jones, staff attorney with Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. “It will determine where the line between persuasion and coercion should be drawn.”
Last year, a district court in Louisiana sided with the plaintiffs in the underlying case and barred any of the government agencies named in the suit, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), from working with social media companies on issues related to protected speech. The court also blocked government officials from working with certain leading misinformation researchers at Stanford University and the University of Washington, whom conservatives allege are an extension of the government’s censorship regime due to their close collaboration with government agencies in detecting misinformation related to the 2020 election. The move scrambled efforts by government officials, tech companies, and researchers to collaborate on much-needed research and platform protections ahead of November’s election.
While a Fifth Circuit appeals court later rolled back some of the lower court’s ruling, much of it still remained, leading to widespread uncertainty about how both federal agencies and local election officials could proceed. The Biden administration ultimately asked the Supreme Court to take up the case and decide on the issue once and for all.