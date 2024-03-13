Can the government tell social media platforms how to moderate their content? The Supreme Court is about to decide

President Biden has publicly accused Facebook of “killing people” with vaccine misinformation, while members of his administration have privately pushed the platforms to remove objectionable posts “ASAP.” During the Trump era, the president repeatedly skewered tech giants for “shadowbanning” conservatives and even threatened to sue tech companies for bias—a promise he followed through on after leaving office.

Legal scholars have a name for this kind of government-issued goading—which often comes in lieu of actual legislation: “jawboning.” But when does jawboning cross the line from mere persuasion to unconstitutional efforts by the government to control free speech?

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that will answer that question head on. The case, Murthy v. Missouri, stems from a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, as well as a group of social media users—including a mix of doctors and such right-wing media personalities as the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft. The plaintiffs argued that officials in the Biden administration censored their speech related to COVID-19 vaccines and mask mandates, the 2020 election, and a range of other issues, by pressuring tech platforms to remove their posts.