Chick-fil-A is opening its first all-mobile restaurant in New York City

The fast food chain said it’s opening its first mobile pickup restaurant on March 21 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Orders can be made for delivery or takeout online or through Chick-fil-A’s app, and geofencing will alert the restaurant when guests are en route to ensure their ready meals coincide with customer’s arrival times. Renderings of the new store show there’s no menu or cash registers.

[Rendering: Chick-fil-A]

Digital orders make up more than half of of Chick-fil-A’s total sales in some markets, including New York City. The new store concept is designed for efficiency, with designated paths for mobile pickup and delivery orders, and a food prep area made with separate areas for bagging different types of orders, according to the company.

[Photo: Chick-fil-A]

The store is one of two new concepts Chick-fil-A has planned for the year since announcing a drive-thru-only restaurant expected to open in the Atlanta area, but the chain is relatively late to the game. Chipotle opened its first “digital kitchen” in 2020, and McDonald’s and Taco Bell followed with their own versions in 2022.