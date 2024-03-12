The Kate Middleton scandal shows the worst of a generative-AI-filled social media world

It’s the scandal that keeps on giving—and has dominated social media discourse in a way few other stories have in years: What the hell is going on with Kate Middleton , Princess of Wales, and wife to the King-in-waiting?

Princess Catherine, to use her official royal name, has been almost never seen in public since the new year. While Kensington Palace released a statement earlier this year saying she had undergone abdominal surgery and would be recovering (i.e., missing) until after Easter, her absence from the public sphere has ignited social media speculation. And into the vacuum of information, conspiracy theories have cropped up.

In an attempt to quell the gossip, on March 10 the palace released a photograph of the princess with her three children—a none-too-subtle sign of life designed to tamp down the most egregious commentary. But, as sleuths pored over the image, finding visual inconsistencies, that backfired spectacularly. Some suggested the princess wasn’t even in the photo. At the same time, press agencies around the world started withdrawing the photo from circulation because it had been doctored. A public statement by the princess admitting to editing the photo didn’t do much to calm the storm, and a follow-up photo designed to show the royal couple together on March 11 was criticized for its poor quality and awkward positioning (the woman in the picture is turned away from the camera, her face obscured).

Now, the reality is most likely that which the palace has put forward: The princess underwent a serious operation, and has been recuperating. But the fact that the controversy could rage for so long is proof that the world we now live in has, thanks to technology, grown even more virulent.