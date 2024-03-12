Equal Pay Day is not something to celebrate, but these top-rated women business leaders are

Equal Pay Day is a somber occasion that marks how far into the new year women need to work to take home the same pay as their male counterparts in the previous year. This symbolic date was first created in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity . It started out as National Pay Inequity Awareness Day, but Equal Pay Day has a better ring to it, so a change was made in 1998. Even in 2024, women still make less than men, with this wage gap increasing for women of color.

Back in 1996, women working full-time were making 75 cents for every dollar a white male made. Today, the figure has improved to 84 cents for every dollar, which is why the unofficial holiday has moved from April to March. (This year, Equal Pay Day is today: Tuesday, March 12.) There is still much work to be done.



According to a Glassdoor community poll, 66% of professional women do not believe they are being compensated fairly. This figure has increased by 6% since 2023. Women in tech, accounting, and consulting were found to be the most unhappy with their pay in 2024.

Highlighting women-led companies

A great way to combat sexism is having female leadership. However, according to another Glassdoor community poll, there’s work to be done here as well. Forty-three percent of workers believe there are too few women in leadership positions in their place of employment. Younger workers are the most vocal about this disparity, with 59% of Gen Z employees unhappy with the lack of women in positions of authority at their organizations.

Companies such as In-N-Out Burger, Fannie Mae, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are shining examples of the power of female leadership, Glassdoor points out. Dr. Lisa Su, chief executive officer of AMD, has a 97% approval rating on Glassdoor. She turned things around at the semiconductor company by broadening its product line. She remains consistently transparent about her big picture vision.