Airbnb is banning indoor security cameras: Here’s what it means for hosts and guests

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Airbnb has announced sweeping changes to its policy on security cameras inside a rental unit. The changes are likely to give guests more peace of mind while at the same time leaving some hosts frustrated that they cannot monitor their property as closely as before.

The new rules go into effect worldwide on April 30, 2024. What does the policy say? Under Airbnb’s new security cameras policy, hosts will no longer be allowed to have indoor security cameras in their rental properties. Airbnb had previously banned indoor security cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms, but now the platform is banning indoor security cameras in common areas, such as living rooms, kitchens, and hallways, too. What if I disclose the camera in my listing? It no longer matters if the host discloses the use of indoor security cameras in the listing. Indoor cameras, disclosed or not, are no longer allowed. The only exception to this rule is if the “host” is a hotel that has listed its rooms on Airbnb. In that case, the hotel is still permitted to have security cameras that monitor indoor common spaces, including hallways, lobbies, and restaurants.

What about doorbell cameras? Airbnb has also updated its policies on outdoor security cameras. Doorbell cameras will still be allowed as will outdoor security cameras—however, only if hosts disclose the presence and location of the outdoor cameras before a guest books the listing. Additionally, outdoor cameras cannot be directed to monitor the interior of a listing, such as pointing an outdoor camera at a glass patio door to monitor what’s going on inside the property. Outdoor cameras are also not permitted in areas where guests have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as in a sauna or outdoor shower. Can I still monitor noise levels? Finally, Airbnb says that it will continue to allow hosts to use noise decibel monitors inside their property to monitor, for example, whether a guest is playing music too loudly. However, these noise decibel monitors must be disclosed to guests and can only be used in common areas—not bedrooms or bathrooms.

