How ‘daylighting’ helped Hoboken make its streets safer—and how other cities can follow its lead

BY Jessica Hullinger4 minute read

America’s roads are some of the most dangerous in the developed world. Nearly 43,000 people die in traffic accidents each year in the U.S., a number that has continued to rise even while other high-income nations have seen traffic fatalities fall. More than 7,500 pedestrians were killed in America in 2022, the most since 1981. That works out to about 20 people each day.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“At a typical intersection, you have a lot happening there,” says Leah Shahum, founder and director of the Vision Zero Network. “Ideally, everyone would see each other perfectly and wait their turn, but unfortunately a lot of times the visibility is literally obstructed. This is particularly the case as cars get bigger.” Indeed, Americans love big cars. SUVs accounted for more than half of new car sales last year, and the case of the incredible expanding vehicle is exacerbated by the rise of EVs, which have heavier batteries that necessitate larger tires and frames. NYC Asphalt Art Activations: Birds – Eye View by Mary Carter Taub. [Photo: ©NYC DOT] Some cities use paint to signal to drivers that they can’t park near intersections, but this doesn’t always work. “Cars are kind of like gas,” says Mike McGinn, executive director of the pedestrian advocacy group America Walks and the former mayor of Seattle. “They expand to fill the volume allotted to them. If you don’t physically prevent them from occupying the space, they will.”

Physical barriers are more effective. Planters, trees, and bike storage can be used to fill space between the curb and the road and block cars from parking near the intersection. These “curb bulbs” are more expensive than painting and can take longer to build, but if a city is feeling strapped for cash or time, it can opt for a “quick build”—a temporary barrier made of low-cost materials like plastic bollards or portable planters. These can also be used in areas where officials want to pilot a potential curb bulb before making it permanent. Such pilot projects can help combat community pushback, which both Shahum and McGinn say is the number one barrier to daylighting initiatives. “You’ve never seen people so mad at a community meeting as when you tell them they might lose parking,” Shahum says. “Sometimes a demonstration project can really help people see with their own eyes and experience for themselves what the change will be like. You could remove those parking spots, you can add some temporary physical features there, and then see what people think.” A mini roundabout in Seattle. [Photo: Seattle DOT]

Bring down speeds Improving intersection visibility is important, but “daylighting alone isn’t gonna solve your problem,” says McGinn.

advertisement

Crucially, Fremont, Hoboken, and New York all lowered speed limits citywide, and this is seen as the single most important factor in reducing traffic deaths. But aside from changing the numbers on speed limit signs, there are savvy design tools that can slow drivers down. Narrowing lanes from 13 feet wide to 10 feet, for example, can create what McGinn calls “mental friction.” With less room to maneuver, drivers tend to go slower than they would in wider lanes, usually to protect their own cars but with the knock-on effect of being safer for nearby pedestrians, too. New York has been testing “intelligent speed assistance” (ISA) technology that limits speed on the city’s vehicle fleet. In Europe, all new light-duty vehicles must have ISA capabilities, and the National Transportation Safety Board wants to roll out a similar rule in the U.S. [Photo: Adam Coppola Photography/Green Lane Project/Flickr]

Think about the big picture Cities should avoid making piecemeal changes to streets and instead trying to bring in holistic improvements, says Shahum. It’s normal to want to change the speed limit or fix an intersection on a “problem” street that experienced a high-profile traffic fatality, but “you could step back and scan the whole city and ask, ‘Where does this same physical situation exist even if we haven’t had a severe crash there?’ We want to take a more proactive and predictive approach to road safety.”