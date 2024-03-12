Today’s top business headlines: Reddit targets $473 million IPO, Bitcoin soars, Musk vs. OpenAI feud continues

Reddit’s IPO: The social media giant is targeting an IPO between $473 million and $520 million, according to details from its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reddit’s 22 million Class A shares of common stock will likely be priced between $31 and $34 each. Around 15 million of these shares will be offered by the company directly, with the remaining coming from the company’s existing stockholders, who could make $208 million to $228 million in profits. The IPO will likely launch later this month, and is expected to be one of the biggest IPOs of the year. Full story .

Bitcoin’s comeback: Bitcoin soared to almost $73,000 on Monday in a record-breaking rally, after it was valued at just $40,000 in January. Its rebound comes after the SEC approved a lineup of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back in January, improving investor confidence in cryptocurrency more broadly, and as investors expect Bitcoin to have its next “halving” in mid-April, which will likely increase Bitcoin values. Shares of IBIT, one of the newly approved ETFs, were priced at $22.50 on January 23 and are now worth almost double as of midday Monday. Full story.

Elon Musk swings at OpenAI: On Monday in a post on X, Elon Musk said his startup xAI will open-source Grok, its competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The announcement comes after Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier this month that alleges the company, which he cofounded in 2015, broke its original mission by prioritizing profits. Open-sourcing Grok means anyone could access and experiment with its code, similar to the open-source models introduced by AI firms like Meta and Mistral. Full story.

Tesla on trial: A 2016 email from Jon McNeill, then-president of Tesla, will now be used in a trial set for next week over the company’s Autopilot system and its role in a fatal crash in March 2018. In his email, McNeill details, “I got so comfortable under Autopilot, that I ended up blowing by exits because I was immersed in emails or calls.” Tesla has previously won two trials over Autopilot, blaming the drivers in each case for not adhering to instructions to pay attention while using the system. Full story.