How AI could help fight human trafficking

Throughout global supply chains, the struggle against human trafficking continues. The International Labor Organization reported in 2021 that 27.6 million people were subjected to forced labor around the world—approximately two-thirds of whom were exploited within the private economy. In recent years, shocking allegations of abuse have come to light in the construction, manufacturing, and fishing industries, among others.

But there’s good news on the technology front. New detection methods fueled by artificial intelligence could give anti-trafficking efforts a much-needed boost in accuracy and efficiency. However, realizing the full potential of these emerging tools will require unprecedented collaborations between businesses, NGOs, and researchers. Take the fishing industry. Fleets frequently resort to exploitative labor practices to keep pace with the rapidly rising global demand for seafood. Traffickers in this industry take advantage of conditions that make exploitive activity hard to detect, e.g., a scarcity of regulatory and oversight resources and the fact that fishing often occurs in international waters where jurisdictions are blurry. In 2021, a group of researchers introduced a machine-learning model for measuring the likelihood that an individual fishing vessel was involved in labor trafficking. Using maritime satellite imagery alongside risk indicators discovered through research (e.g., vessel type and size, distant locations involving long hours at sea, unusual trajectories indicating isolation from other vessels), the researchers claim the model identifies behavioral patterns associated with forced labor with greater than 92% accuracy.

To be sure, the model’s risk predictions aren’t positive evidence of criminal activity. Rather than removing the need for follow-ups, these red flags are intended to help investigators allocate resources more effectively. The algorithm’s value is in preventing precious anti-trafficking resources from being wasted. What’s more, a baseline ML solution can be enhanced with the help of other algorithms. Specifically, we use a class of mathematical optimization models in a study deploying data from Global Fishing Watch, an organization specializing in data analysis and visualization for sustainable and ethical fishing, to help determine which locations to inspect. Our framework was designed to help anti-trafficking algorithms correct the bias lurking within large historical data sets. Such biases include assuming that trafficking only occurs on large boats and that all boats spending extensive amounts of time at sea are involved in trafficking. Traffickers, after all, constantly update their practices to evade detection. Anti-trafficking solutions must adjust just as quickly to be effective. We tested our algorithm on GFW data and found that had our algorithm been available during 2012-2018, Global Fishing Watch may have uncovered more genuine trafficking activity and seen fewer false negatives and false positives, both of which waste resources. In effect, our results demonstrated the need for constant improvement in anti-trafficking AI systems, especially when data is dangerously bias-ridden.

We had similar results with Love Justice International, an NGO that monitors transit points for signs of human trafficking. To be as effective as possible, this organization must decide where to assign their limited number of workers across dozens of monitoring stations worldwide. When combined with an ML solution, our model could refine algorithmic predictions, supplying stakeholders with better information on which to base allocation decisions. While these are still emerging technologies, our promising results suggest that the potential of mathematical optimization and AI anti-trafficking solutions is only beginning to be actualized. Standard anti-trafficking approaches will also have to shift in line with fast-changing technology. For example, anti-trafficking activists have long been pushing for mandatory corporate disclosure in global supply chains. The pro-transparency campaign has netted some noteworthy successes, with the passage of the U.K.’s Modern Slavery Act and California’s Transparency in Supply Chains Act. But it is too soon to reliably gauge the impact of these laws. Corporate disclosure frameworks certainly compel executives to act but can produce merely symbolic responses, such as reaffirming vague commitments or repeating boilerplate statements. The real-world impact of disclosure requirements depends upon the government being able to introduce and enforce meaningful legislation. It also hinges on overcoming fears from the private sector about excessive transparency possibly compromising competitive advantage.

However, AI and mathematical optimization solutions point to a future where businesses can do more to combat trafficking without revealing valuable secrets. NGOs, industry, and academic researchers each have a crucial role. Since models are only as good as the assumptions built into them and the data used to populate them, NGOs must partner with industry (the keepers of vast reserves of supply-chain data) and researchers (who can help the data). Moreover, business executives can trust these data-sharing arrangements since their proprietary data is anonymized and aggregated into data pools. But supply-chain data is only part of the necessary informational landscape. Survivors must always be included when developing solutions to human trafficking. Their lived expertise provides a valuable perspective that businesses, NGOs, and other anti-trafficking stakeholders simply do not have. As a caution, working with survivors demands unwavering support for their privacy and consent—anything less risks repeating the exploitation to which they have already been subjected. We recommend always compensating survivors financially for their help in thinking through how to use trafficking data in models ethically. Conscientious collaboration with survivors also entails ensuring their information doesn’t end up being used by unfriendly governments to the further detriment of vulnerable groups. To be clear, we’re not suggesting that there is no place for government-mandated corporate disclosure. Instead, we envision future disclosures happening on two levels. General information aligned with areas of public interest (such as the number of suppliers that have undergone anti-trafficking audits or have committed to upholding a code of conduct) could and should be released as widely as possible in compliance with legislation. Meanwhile, much more granular data—the names and locations of manufacturing subcontractors globally, for example—could be shared solely with researcher-NGO teams to form part of data sets for AI models that can help guide anti-trafficking efforts.