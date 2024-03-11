Wegovy is no longer just a weight-loss drug

Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug maker whose fortunes have soared on the popularity of its GLP-1 agonist drugs, scored a long-sought label expansion for its weight-loss drug Wegovy on Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration approving it to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults who are obese or overweight and have established cardiovascular disease.

The approval is based on a nearly five-year-long study in which once-weekly injections of Wegovy were shown to reduce the overall risk of major adverse cardiac events—including stroke, heart attack, and death—by 20% compared to a placebo. (Wegovy reduced the risk of cardiovascular death by 15%, and death from any cause by 19%.) The label expansion is expected to expand insurance coverage for the drug, which brought in sales of about $4.5 billion last year despite persistent supply shortages.

First approved for weight loss in June 2021, Wegovy contains the same active ingredient as Ozempic—an engineered peptide called semaglutide—but at a higher dosage. In clinical trials, the mean (average) weight loss in patients taking Wegovy was nearly 15%. But the drug’s high retail price—typically more than $1,000 per month before insurance or manufacturer rebates—and the reluctance of many health insurers and employer health plans to cover the drugs for weight loss, has made them inaccessible for many, and driven a thriving gray market for knockoff drugs.

The expanded indication for cardiovascular disease could be a game changer, though. While the desire to lose weight may be seen by some as mere vanity, it is hard to argue against covering the cost of a drug that significantly cuts the risk of heart attack, stroke, and premature death. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Many analysts estimate the global market for cardiovascular drugs to approach or surpass $200 billion by 2032.