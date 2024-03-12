What do OpenAI’s board changes mean for the future of AI?

Back in November, Sam Altman was fired from his position as CEO of OpenAI on a Friday the week before a holiday weekend—only to return to his job after a chaotic 86 hours that nearly tanked the $80 billion company. This past Friday, OpenAI dropped another bombshell. It announced the outcome of the investigation into the behavior that prompted Altman’s ouster—and it introduced a handful of new members to the board.

According to OpenAI, a review of more than 30,000 documents by WilmerHale, a law firm that was contracted to lead an independent review into the events around Altman’s November 2023 removal, found that “the prior Board believed at the time that its actions would mitigate internal management challenges.” But the firm also concluded that Altman’s “conduct did not mandate removal.”

As such, said the company, Altman and Greg Brockman—who quit his position as OpenAI’s president in support of Altman in November—now had the full confidence of the new board, which was hastily put in place after Altman and Brockman returned to the company.

The new board—led by Bret Taylor, former chair of Twitter—includes three new appointments: Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and a board-certified oncologist; Nicole Seligman, former EVP and global general counsel of Sony; and Fidji Simo, CEO and chair of Instacart. They bring prior experience from sitting on the boards of Pfizer, Paramount Global, and Shopify, respectively, and will work with existing board members Taylor, Adam D’Angelo, and Larry Summers.