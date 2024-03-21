At its $3,499 starting price point, the Apple Vision Pro isn’t exactly the cheapest consumer tech product. But some healthcare leaders across the U.S. medical system say they’re already embracing the Vision Pro for its spatial computing functions and augmented reality capabilities, which they say hold serious promise.

Apple is pushing the Vision Pro’s potential to be a medical hub with multiple use cases that leverages its infinite field of vision and ultra-high resolution. Earlier this month, the company touted how multiple healthcare organizations were already launching their first programs to use visionOS, putting them to use in clinical and hospital environments for uses as boilerplate as managing medical records to helping educate patients on what happens during and after a heart attack by letting them take a vivid virtual tour inside the human heart.

Medical records giant Epic’s concept for integrating the Vision Pro into managing patients’ charts. [Photo: Apple/Epic]

Senior leaders and executives at academic publishing giant Elsevier, medical technology and imaging firm Philips, the California-based Cedars-Sinai health system, and the Boston Children’s Hospital all detailed their own experiences to date using or experimenting with the Vision Pro platform in interviews with Fast Company.

From potential in the surgical suite to mental healthcare patient services to real-world nurse training, medical Vision Pro apps have a range of uses, and were all built and being tested by the respective organizations to fit the visionOS ecosystem, setting these early programs up as AR proofs-of-concept that could be applied to medical systems and healthcare industry players across the country, the companies’ leaders said. Here are four detailed looks into some of those applications.