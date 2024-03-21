At its $3,499 starting price point, the Apple Vision Pro isn’t exactly the cheapest consumer tech product. But some healthcare leaders across the U.S. medical system say they’re already embracing the Vision Pro for its spatial computing functions and augmented reality capabilities, which they say hold serious promise.
Apple is pushing the Vision Pro’s potential to be a medical hub with multiple use cases that leverages its infinite field of vision and ultra-high resolution. Earlier this month, the company touted how multiple healthcare organizations were already launching their first programs to use visionOS, putting them to use in clinical and hospital environments for uses as boilerplate as managing medical records to helping educate patients on what happens during and after a heart attack by letting them take a vivid virtual tour inside the human heart.
Senior leaders and executives at academic publishing giant Elsevier, medical technology and imaging firm Philips, the California-based Cedars-Sinai health system, and the Boston Children’s Hospital all detailed their own experiences to date using or experimenting with the Vision Pro platform in interviews with Fast Company.
From potential in the surgical suite to mental healthcare patient services to real-world nurse training, medical Vision Pro apps have a range of uses, and were all built and being tested by the respective organizations to fit the visionOS ecosystem, setting these early programs up as AR proofs-of-concept that could be applied to medical systems and healthcare industry players across the country, the companies’ leaders said. Here are four detailed looks into some of those applications.
Guiding surgical procedures in real-time
Philips, for instance, is testing ways to port its existing AR platform using the Microsoft HoloLens used for image-guided, minimally invasive surgical procedures to the Vision Pro, and the other organizations have visionOS-specific programs, according to Atul Gupta, chief medical officer and interventional radiologist for Diagnosis & Treatment at Philips.
Gupta has spearheaded efforts at Philips to use HoloLens AR for procedures such as removing clots with camera-equipped catheters. With the headset, the surgeon can look at a virtual image of the catheter right above its entry point while guiding it through the body, using eye tracking and swiping features to maintain precise movements while also virtually superimposing whatever monitoring charts are necessary into a convenient spot.
“When we started our relationship with Apple five years ago, I thought, let’s see if we can port over some of this stuff onto Vision Pro, because they’ve done a tremendous job increasing the user usability, increasing the field of view, increasing the resolution, making better eye tracking,” Gupta tells Fast Company.