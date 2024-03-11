Bitcoin’s rally to an all-time-high has actually broken two records

There are a couple of key reasons that Bitcoin has been on a tear lately. One is that the “halving” is approaching, which is generally correlated with increasing Bitcoin values. It occurs roughly every four years, and the next one is estimated to take place in mid-April. And another is that U.S. regulators gave Bitcoin ETFs the go-ahead to hit the market earlier this year—a signal that the federal government and the market at large are more or less accepting cryptocurrency into the financial mainstream.

Bitcoin’s bounce-back from a prolonged “crypto winter” has been ongoing for some time. Over the past couple years, Bitcoin saw its value fall from around $67,000 in late 2021 to around $16,000 in late 2022 and early 2023. It’s now mounted a fast and furious comeback unlike anything seen in the crypto market.

As such, one of the big winners of that rally is Bitcoin ETFs. One of those ETFs, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), has become the fastest-growing ETF in U.S. history, according to reporting from the Financial Times. IBIT reached a value of $10 billion two months after launching on January 11, and beat out Invesco’s QQQ ETF handily. QQQ, an ETF focused on Nasdaq-100 companies and the tech sector—took more than a year to hit the same mark, the Financial Times reports.