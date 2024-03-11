Bitcoin’s rally to an all-time-high has actually broken two records

Bitcoin’s rally continues into this week, as values soar to near $73,000—up from around $40,000 in January.
There are a couple of key reasons that Bitcoin has been on a tear lately. One is that the “halving” is approaching, which is generally correlated with increasing Bitcoin values. It occurs roughly every four years, and the next one is estimated to take place in mid-April. And another is that U.S. regulators gave Bitcoin ETFs the go-ahead to hit the market earlier this year—a signal that the federal government and the market at large are more or less accepting cryptocurrency into the financial mainstream.
Bitcoin’s bounce-back from a prolonged “crypto winter” has been ongoing for some time. Over the past couple years, Bitcoin saw its value fall from around $67,000 in late 2021 to around $16,000 in late 2022 and early 2023. It’s now mounted a fast and furious comeback unlike anything seen in the crypto market.
As such, one of the big winners of that rally is Bitcoin ETFs. One of those ETFs, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), has become the fastest-growing ETF in U.S. history, according to reporting from the Financial Times. IBIT reached a value of $10 billion two months after launching on January 11, and beat out Invesco’s QQQ ETF handily. QQQ, an ETF focused on Nasdaq-100 companies and the tech sector—took more than a year to hit the same mark, the Financial Times reports.
As of mid-day Monday, IBIT shares were trading for more than $41, and had gained nearly 5% during intra-day trading. Share prices bottomed out at around $22.50 on January 23, and since then, have nearly doubled in value.
While there’s no guarantee that Bitcoin’s rally will continue, many are bullish that values will continue to increase leading up to the “halving” event in April, which will result in Bitcoin mining rewards being reduced by half—effectively, that means the amount of new Bitcoin hitting the market will be reduced, and BTC could become even more scarce.
But traders and investors could also see this as a chance to cash out—especially if they bought near the top during the last crypto rally in late 2021, and have been holding on waiting for prices to bounce back.
As of this writing, however, Bitcoin prices remain on a “significant uptrend,” according to CoinDesk, having gained more than $5,000 in value in 24 hours.