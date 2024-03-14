Medical device recalls are shockingly slow and ineffective. A startup says it has a better way

BY Shalene Gupta7 minute read

The current state of medical device recalls is painful to behold. Once a manufacturer issues a recall, it can take an average of two months just for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to publish the recall notice on its website. It can take even longer for products come off the shelves.

In the meantime, these products might end up still being used—with deadly consequences. According to Guillermo Ramas’s calculations, some 600,000 recalled items are still currently on provider shelves, some of which have been recalled over two years ago. Ramas is the CEO and founder of NotiSphere, a company that wants to facilitate faster recalls. In 2018 Ramas, who had over two decades of healthcare experience, decided to volunteer for a task force to come up with recommendations to help the FDA improve its recall process. He had a background in the provider side of healthcare, but hearing about what suppliers went through to issue recalls was eye-opening. “I realized a lot of these pain points could be fixed with technology,” he said. He came up with the idea for NotiSphere in 2018, and in 2019 was selected for the Cedars-Sinai accelerator.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Ramas chatted with Fast Company about the current state of medical recalls and his vision for a better system. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Fast Company: What is the status quo for medical recalls? I would break the process into two parts: the process leading up to a recall and then everything that happens after. There are plenty of challenges and issues with the process that leads up to a recall. But when you look at what happens after the recall is issued, it’s just as bad if not worse.

So what happens is the manufacturer needs to communicate to providers, hospitals, surgery, clinics, etc. that there is a recall. So in a perfect world, that would happen immediately, and only those that are affected would hear about it. In reality, that’s not the way it works. Instead, manufacturers use FedEx to send paper alerts to hospitals and other organizations to let them know about the recall. The paper is sent to wherever the affected product was shipped, such as receiving docks. Then the paper has to be routed internally to the recall coordinator. We calculated on average that takes 16 days to do this. As you can imagine, if this is a Class I recall for, say, an implantable or something that can cause serious harm or death, you can have a month of time pass between the minute the manufacturer says we need to stop using this item until the minute the hospital stops using it.

What issues are there with the way we do recalls? Well, it’s also extremely inefficient because these papers show up everywhere. If it’s a highly distributed item, this health system could get literally 120 FedEx envelopes for one recall. They all say the same thing. And at the end, they all get routed to the same person in the health system anyway. It’s just causing a lot of confusion and extra work. Second, suppliers are required by the FDA to get a response back from providers; that’s called achieving compliance with the FDA. Well, the letters go out. And the supplier just sits and waits. And they wait for, in some cases, a month or two. And then they talk with the FDA, and the FDA says how many people have responded, and the supplier says 30%, for example.

The FDA will typically say that’s not near enough and send another letter. This goes on several times for one letter, two letters, three letters . . . and then, ultimately, if they can’t achieve compliance that way, they’ll end up having to call on the phone and try to figure out who they need to talk to, etc. This is very laborious, and it takes forever. The supplier doesn’t have visibility into who’s actually acting on the recall unless they respond, right? So they might have acted on it, or they might not have acted on it, and the supplier doesn’t know unless they get the paper back. And then what you have on top of that are additional inefficiencies. For example, the FDA might take more than two months in publishing that recall to their website. That causes an additional problem, which a lot of times means that a provider gets a duplicate alert. They’ve already acted on this recall two months ago. Now comes this thing saying, Hey, the FDA has published this recall. They can’t remember if they’ve acted on this one specifically or not. Therefore, they work it again. And by working it again, that means, a lot of times, going into the shelves and checking batch and lot for all of the units of a particular product. Because 60% of these recalls are batch- and lot- or serial-number specific.

advertisement

In some cases, nurses actually check the shelves. Every time a nurse is doing something like that, a patient has less care. How did we end up with such a broken system? The FDA regulations related to recalls were something that was documented and defined back in 1976. Those regulations don’t get changed frequently because they need Congress approval to change. Therefore, what ends up happening, those regulations today on paper still say that a manufacturer will notify a hospital via telegram or certified mail.

Now, in all fairness to the FDA, the FDA nowadays publishes what they call guidelines . . . so they have been making good effort to communicate and say “we encourage the use of electronic means of communication.” In addition, for decades, both sides of this industry have been very unaware of the challenges of the other side. If you ask manufacturers, they have no idea of the pain points providers go through. By the same token, I’ve talked with providers that are totally unaware of the fact that the FDA requires the supplier to get a response back. Also, 15-plus years ago, when there were about 200 recalls, it sounded like a logical approach to say, if I give a hospital a list of all of the recalls out there and they check what they’re buying versus what they’re not, they can quickly determine if they’re affected.

Now we have about 4,500 recalls taking place and providers are now inundated with alerts—providers are actually only affected by about 4% of all the alerts they receive. So you can imagine the amount of work that takes place in a hospital checking shelves and making sure that they’re pulling items if they’re doing this for thousands of recalls that actually don’t even affect them. One healthcare provider sent me a picture of a tower of FedEx envelopes that, I kid you not, is at least four feet tall, and that’s just for one recall. So what’s the better way? So we actually came up with a centralized electronic platform that connects the suppliers and the providers together so that the suppliers can actually alert a hospital when they’re affected by a recall. And only that hospital and not everybody else. We have achieved several accomplishments here. One is reducing the time it takes to alert a hospital by 99%. We took it from weeks to minutes.

The supplier uploads a list of affected locations on our platform. Meanwhile, the providers have also listed their recall coordinators for these locations, so the platform will alert the relevant accounts. We require basically no integration with anything. So we can deploy at a hospital, literally within an hour. In some cases, they attach files that show the serial numbers that went to a particular location. That’s actually still better than what happens today, where a provider will [send] a FedEx with a list of serial numbers—sometimes as many as 20 pages. People have to scan it into their computers, do text recognition, and pray that it doesn’t mix up the numbers, so they can send it to other people in the organization. Any last thoughts for us?