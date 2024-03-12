‘Dune’ was inspired by the Oregon Coast—but now the real-life ecosystem is starting to collapse as well

BY Inside Climate News2 minute read

Released on March 1, Dune: Part Two has already earned over $200 million at box offices worldwide. The movie series is based on the late novelist Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, in which colonizers from other worlds fight among themselves and with an Indigenous population for control of an inhospitable desert planet known as Arrakis.

But this sandy universe was largely inspired by a place right here on Earth: The sweeping sand dune ecosystem along the central Oregon coast. In the mid-1950s, Herbert visited Florence, Oregon, while working as a journalist to investigate how engineers and ecologists were trying to stop the landscape’s “moving sands” in an effort to make the area more livable, reports Oregon Public Broadcast. Herbert’s article was never published; instead, he transformed it into his most iconic piece of fiction. But it turns out this sci-fi classic parallels many of the same struggles that have played out between humans and nature for residents of the Oregon Coast, research reveals—aside from the giant sandworms, thankfully. Swallowing Sands In the early 1900s, the sands of coastal Oregon’s dune ecosystems swallowed roads, transportation infrastructure, and some buildings across the region. In response, the U.S. Department of Agriculture launched a program to plant European beachgrass to anchor the dunes in place and help stymie the sand’s movement. However, this action has since had unintended consequences: Over time, the beachgrass and other invasive species have spread uncontrollably, edging out native flora and fauna such as the western snowy plover, reports the BBC.

At the same time, extreme storms are eroding the remaining sands, and a 2023 study found that newly planted vegetation can speed up this process. “​​We’re losing about five feet of open sand every year,” Dina Pavlis, a longtime Florence resident, author of Secrets of the Oregon Dunes, and member of the Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative (ODRC), told the BBC. The ODRC is now pushing forth a plan to knock down raised knolls of sand with the planted grass—known as foredunes—to make room for open dune restoration. But this process could have its own negative impacts, from destroying habitats for the weasel-like Humboldt martens in the area to leaving beachside houses vulnerable to sand once again.

For his novel, Herbert also gathered insight from native tribes in Washington state, which had “suffered some of the worst environmental harms in the mid-century United States,” wrote Daniel Immerwahr, a professor of history at Northwestern University, in a 2021 opinion for The New York Times. Fact or Fiction? In Herbert’s original Dune work, the dedication page reads “to the dry-land ecologists, wherever they may be, in whatever time they work, this effort at prediction is dedicated in humility and admiration.” Many scholars have taken these words to heart, extolling the nuggets of wisdom Dune can teach humanity about oil, geo-engineering, and climate change, reported Jess Romeo for JSTOR Daily in 2021. But as far as the films go, not everyone agrees that these adaptations focus enough on the environmental issues that helped inspire them.