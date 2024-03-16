You’d never guess the unhinged carbon footprint of March Madness

BY The Conversation3 minute read

But all of that comes at a tremendous cost: An estimated 463 million pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions are released into the atmosphere during the three-week event. That’s similar to all the emissions of a large university—such as 2019 champion University of Virginia—for an entire year. These greenhouse gas emissions warm the planet, contributing to heat waves, sea level rise, and extreme weather. Carbon dioxide equivalent is a way of measuring the impact of several different greenhouse gases at once. Crunching carbon for large-scale event A colleague, Alex Cooper, and I came up with this figure based on data for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Past research on the carbon footprint of sporting events has primarily focused on one-city events, such as the Football Association Challenge Cup in the U.K. and centralized events like the Olympic Games. Little prior research has sought to determine the environmental impact of a large-scale sporting event like the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament. In addition, when sports organizers do calculate and report emissions for their events, they typically report only what happens at their facility during the event. They don’t consider the environmental impact, for example, of travel to and from the event. So we wanted to know, what’s the carbon tally for a huge and popular event like March Madness?

The biggest source of emissions by far was, as you might expect, fan and team travel, which accounted for about 79.95% of the total. The next-largest was hotel stays at 6.83%, followed by food at 6.37%, stadium operations at 5.9%, and general waste at 0.95%. What surprised us most was that the category of travel as a share of the total was lower than in previous studies that analyzed the carbon footprint of sporting events. But that was primarily because, unlike in those other studies, we considered many other aspects of the event, such as lodging, food, and waste. Ways to mitigate impact So what can the organizers of March Madness—or any tournament, really—do to reduce the carbon footprint?

Since travel makes up so much of that footprint, targeting emissions from long-distance travel, such as flights, may be one of the most effective ways to lower the event’s overall impact, as other researchers have noted. While travel can’t be completely eliminated for a tournament like the NCAA’s, organizers could consider more regional placements to reduce the distances fans and teams must travel. For example, in 2019, Mississippi State, Liberty, Virginia Tech, Saint Louis, and Wisconsin all traveled to San Jose, California. The idea would be for more games to take place regionally to decrease travel distances. This would not only reduce carbon emissions but could also increase profits by making it easier for more fans to attend. And when evaluating host cities and sites, the NCAA could consider local policies that encourage sustainable hotel operations. For example, during the 2019 tournament, California host sites had more energy-efficient hotel operations, thus reducing the second-highest contributor to overall emissions. The same could be said about selecting arenas and sport facilities that are energy efficient.