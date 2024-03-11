Meet OpenAI’s newest board members

Sam Altman is rejoining the board of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI along with three new directors, as the startup tries to move past his sudden ouster in November that had shocked the tech industry.
Altman had returned as CEO of OpenAI just four days after his firing with a new board made up of Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and former co-CEO of Salesforce Bret Taylor.
The board will now expand with the addition of Sue Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Nicole Seligman, former president of Sony Entertainment; and Instacart CEO Fidji Simo.
Here are more details about the new members:
Fidji Simo
Simo serves as chief executive and chair of Instacart. She also sits on the board of Shopify.
She spent a decade at social media giant Meta Platforms, including as the head of Facebook from 2019 until 2021.
She also serves as president of the Metrodora Foundation. Simo is a cofounder of the Metrodora Institute, a multidisciplinary medical clinic and research foundation, which she cofounded.