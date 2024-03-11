Meet OpenAI’s newest board members

Sam Altman is rejoining the board of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI along with three new directors, as the startup tries to move past his sudden ouster in November that had shocked the tech industry.

Altman had returned as CEO of OpenAI just four days after his firing with a new board made up of Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and former co-CEO of Salesforce Bret Taylor.

The board will now expand with the addition of Sue Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Nicole Seligman, former president of Sony Entertainment; and Instacart CEO Fidji Simo.

Here are more details about the new members: