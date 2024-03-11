Elon Musk says xAI will make its Grok chatbot open-source—aiming another jab at OpenAI

Elon Musk said on Monday his artificial intelligence startup xAI would take its ChatGPT challenger “ Grok ” open-source this week, days after he sued OpenAI for abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.

The billionaire has warned on several occasions against the use of technology for profit by big technology companies such as Google.

He filed the lawsuit earlier this month against Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which he cofounded in 2015 but left three years later. In response, OpenAI publicized emails that showed the Tesla CEO supported a plan to create a for-profit entity and wanted a merger with the EV maker to make the combined company a “cash cow.”

“This week, @xAI will open source Grok,” Musk said in a post on X, the social media firm he owns.