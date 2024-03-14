This clever radiator hack can make your 100-year-old heating system more efficient

Inside an 80-year-old apartment complex in Brooklyn, the steam heat system had always been chronically uncomfortable in the winter. Apartments on the top floors could be 90 degrees even with the windows open on a cold January day; apartments on the lower levels were never quite warm enough.

But over the past few years, the buildings have transitioned to a new system. The old radiators are still in place. But technology called a “Cozy” now encloses each of them with an insulated box that helps hold heat inside. When sensors detect the room getting cold, a small fan blows out warm air without forcing the boiler in the basement to run again. Heat is distributed more evenly through the building. Tenants can also use an app to adjust the temperature in their apartments—something they couldn’t control in the past. Because the buildings’ steam heat was especially inefficient, the change has helped cut energy use by 43%.

[Photo: Kelvin]

Kelvin, the startup that designed the technology, now plans to combine it with heat pumps in other apartment buildings that are trying to shrink their carbon footprints. “What I’ve tried to build at Kelvin are pathways for these buildings to decarbonize in a financially driven manner—what a business would decide to do even if there wasn’t some kind of big piece of legislation that was trying to force them to do it,” says Marshall Cox, Kelvin’s CEO, who designed the Cozy technology more than a decade ago to deal with his own overheated apartment.

A New York City law that went into effect for large buildings this year will require them to meet strict emissions limits by 2030. (D.C. has a similar law.) Still, Cox says that building owners are slow to make the switch from fossil fuels. “With a boiler, people don’t replace those until they die,” he says. When a boiler breaks in the middle of the winter—and tenants immediately need heat—landlords typically just buy a new gas-powered boiler. Installing heat pumps often requires more complicated and expensive steps like putting holes in apartment walls and upgrading wiring.