‘What’s it going to be this time?’: An election official braces for 2024

It’s been a rough few years for election workers. Ever since former President Donald Trump called the 2020 presidential election “rigged,” spreading false claims of voting fraud echoed by his supporters, the once low-profile citizens who tally votes have found themselves under an unexpected spotlight—and the targets of vitriol.

Per a 2023 survey of local election officials by the Brennan Center for Justice, 30% of respondents reported being “abused, harassed, or threatened” because of their work. Seventy-three percent said they felt threats to election officials had increased in recent years.

These threats have ranged from disgruntled constituents storming election workers’ offices to sending them letters containing fentanyl. For Natalie Adona, who moved from private philanthropy at the Democracy Fund in Washington, DC to serve as Assistant Registrar of Voters in Nevada County in her home state of California in 2018, harassment has focused on her identity as an Asian American, her “outsider” status, and her county’s COVID-19 protocols.

Elected as Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters in 2022, Adona shared with Fast Company how the harassment has affected her and her employees’ mental health, ability to do their jobs, and her outlook on democracy in the United States.