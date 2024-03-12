Ikea is upgrading its vintage pieces for its new collection

Ikea found a way to make more from less.
For the latest release of its Nytillverkad collection, a vintage-inspired collection to mark its 80th anniversary, the Swedish furniture maker brought back flowery textile patterns from the 1970s and remade old favorites that weigh, in some cases, half as much as the original.
The Önnestad chair is a re-creation of the Gogo, which Ikea introduced in 1972. Using new high-strength steel, the chair now uses 7.5 pounds of steel, down from 15 pounds in its original iteration. It still has a bounce, but its newer, lighter weight means it has a reduced environmental impact, the company says, because it now requires fewer materials to be produced and transported.
“We wanted to make a chair that was colorful, soft, and comfortable,” says designer Charlotte Rude, who created the original chair with the late Hjördis Olsson-Une and has also worked on the new Önnestad chair.
The 1964 Tivoli lampshade that’s being rereleased as the Dykarklocka pendant lampshade has seven veneer rings down from the original nine, and it’s half as heavy.
Ikea announced its vintage-inspired Nytillverkad collection last year, and it’s been released in stages. Three previous drops included colorful reimagined pieces for the kitchen, living room, and more.
“We should be proud to copy ourselves,” says Jonas Kamprad, an Ikea senior advisor and a son of founder Jonas Kamprad.
For the final drop, which hits stores beginning in April, orange and yellow flower textiles by Göta Trägårdh that first appeared in Ikea’s 1971 catalog are reincarnated as a duvet, cushion covers, and precut fabric (Ikea recommends using the Sandeternell fabric for patching up clothes).
Other pieces in the collection coming out in April include armchairs, a coffee table, plant stand, vases, and square mirrors.