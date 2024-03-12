Ikea is upgrading its vintage pieces for its new collection

For the latest release of its Nytillverkad collection, a vintage-inspired collection to mark its 80th anniversary, the Swedish furniture maker brought back flowery textile patterns from the 1970s and remade old favorites that weigh, in some cases, half as much as the original.

[Photo: Ikea]

The Önnestad chair is a re-creation of the Gogo, which Ikea introduced in 1972. Using new high-strength steel, the chair now uses 7.5 pounds of steel, down from 15 pounds in its original iteration. It still has a bounce, but its newer, lighter weight means it has a reduced environmental impact, the company says, because it now requires fewer materials to be produced and transported.

[Photo: Ikea]

“We wanted to make a chair that was colorful, soft, and comfortable,” says designer Charlotte Rude, who created the original chair with the late Hjördis Olsson-Une and has also worked on the new Önnestad chair.