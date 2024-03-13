Why corporate anti-racism workshops aren’t the antidote to racism

BY Sarita Srivastava7 minute read

In the years following the racial justice uprisings of 2020, organizations have turned to anti-racism workshops with new interest and intensity. Many of the techniques they are using, however, are not new. When Aruna, a schoolteacher, recently mentioned to me how irked she was about a mandatory workshop on racism, her story seemed familiar. All teachers in her school were required to read a popular book on racism and briefly discuss it in small groups. Aruna was particularly annoyed at the discussion question—“How did the book make you feel?”—which asked them to share their “physical and emotional feelings.” As Aruna describes it, they met in awkward sessions and listened to some white colleagues confess past racist thoughts or actions.

Dialogue is our perennial strategy for approaching almost any dispute. There are few approaches to conflict resolution that are as widely accepted as talking through our differences, whether in a boardroom or a therapist’s office. So it is understandable that leaders at Aruna’s school might assume talking to each other about diversity or racism will make things better. The enduring belief that talking about our emotions and sharing our stories will lead to profound change is a powerful pedagogical thread in diversity debates. This faith in dialogue is underscored by the belief that more knowledge is always the answer. When ignorance is implicitly framed as the root of racism, knowledge is seen as a ready remedy. Learning more, particularly learning more about “others” is then seen as a key path to mutual appreciation and harmony. This interest in facts and knowledge peaked in 2020, when millions became newly keen to learn more about racism through reading. Articles such as Forbes’ “20 Books for 2020: A Reading List on Race in America,” which declared “it is incumbent upon us to do the work to get educated,” appeared frequently. No wonder, then, that the discussion about anti-racism at Aruna’s school began with an educational project—a directive for all teachers to read a book about racism. Mandatory workplace training on diversity also takes a knowledge-based approach—it may include general knowledge about bias, equity policies, and what discrimination looks like. The notion that knowledge is the antidote to racism is a tenacious one. These are alluring ideas. Dialogue, therapy, and education are standard strategies for diversity and equity work in most organizations. The workshop at Aruna’s school, for example, reflected all these familiar strategies. I refer to these strategies, and the ideas that underlie them, as the “Let’s Talk” approach.

The problem is that dialogue, therapy, and education garner such deep faith that they foreclose conversations about how to make concrete changes to everyday practices in our own organizations. The attempt to raise consciousness is not only a familiar first step toward equity and diversity; too often it is also the last. As Aruna said about the workshop for teachers: I guess they feel that introspection is the first step. But I don’t think that there is going to be a step 2 or step 3. I too have initiated, participated in, and facilitated a number of these workshops, even while writing about their limitations. As an environ- mental activist, I organized an anti-racism workshop for all campaign and administrative staff in my organization. We talked to each other, did some role-play, and shared our experiences. There were some tears. At the time, it was one of my proudest accomplishments. Until then, “conflict resolution” between two individuals had been the answer to any grievances about harassment or racism—so a collective anti-racism workshop seemed to me to be a huge leap forward.

It was also the thing to do. For several decades, such workshops had been a standard tool in the equity and diversity toolkit. With origins in the civil rights and other social movements, and honed by affirmative action and human resource departments in the 1970s and 1980s, equity training was becoming standard in many organizations by the 1990s. The growth of anti-racism in the 1990s brought the anti-racism and equity workshop to the forefront as a solution that could be easily embraced in corporate, organizational, and educational spaces. School boards drafted new equity policies and developed workshops for teachers and students; funding agencies began requiring community organizations to have equity policies. It would be tempting to dismiss these events as having minor historical significance; the community and corporate workshops of the 1990s, however, did not fade away, nor were they superseded by a new model of anti-racism. Instead, these diversity and anti-racism workshops have grown exponentially. The pedagogical approaches to diversity that became widespread in earlier decades are ubiquitous today. In progressive organizations and nonprofit and corporate settings alike, the diversity work- shop is standard and increasing in scale and frequency. In their 2016 U.S. survey, Dobbin and Kalev found that most large corporations have diversity training, that two-thirds of universities have diversity training for faculty members, and that one-third require it. Since 2016, the demand for diversity workshops, and particularly for workshops that focus on race and whiteness, has only intensified. Respected anti-racism trainers have seen their business increase dramatically in the last few years; Glenn Singleton, author of Courageous Conversations, reportedly saw business increase by over 100 percent between 2016 and 2020; after the Black Lives Matter protests of May 2020, demand for anti-racism trainers like Singleton and DiAngelo again increased exponentially. Yet what kinds of successes can we claim for any of these interventions? Despite the continual use of diversity workshops for decades, the progress of anti-racism in organizations has often been disheartening for activists and educators. While some approaches to workshops may be more successful than others, many participants have expressed a deep dissatisfaction with the perennial equity and diversity workshops and discussions on racism. The evidence shows that the formal, facilitated discussions, work- shops, and trainings that are common to many organizations have largely failed to effect the desired changes in beliefs, consciousness, practices, or employment equity. Reviews of dozens of studies shows that these workshops either do not reduce bias or produce only short-term reductions of bias and that, more importantly, they do not change behavior or the work- place in ways that lead to equity.5 Educational efforts attempt to correct ignorance, rather than to support collaborative problem-solving.

One of the remarkable emblems of these failures is the emotional fallout produced by dialogues on racism. Volatile discussions percolate with a range of complex and even explosive emotions. Writing about the anti-racism workshops of the 1990s, Susan Friedman noted that “discussions about race and racism often collapse in frustration, anger, hurt, yelling, silence, withdrawal and a profound belief that different ‘sides’ are unable to listen and learn from the other.” These practices have also been criticized as being especially painful for many non-white participants and unnecessary for making anti-racism change. These observations are still apt. Debates about racism may have shifted in the last few years, but their emotional weight has certainly not attenuated. If these emotional dialogues produced genuine change, then we would be willing to brave them. Instead, these kinds of dialogues can contribute to open conflict and lingering tensions. The damaging effects on workplace communities and on mental health can be long-lasting. They can be particularly discouraging, draining, and painful encounters for people of color, many of whom drop out and refuse to participate in anti-racism workshops. Not surprisingly, then, workshops can themselves become a focus of debate and conflict. While organizations continue to have Diversity Days and diversity training, many participants resist them in direct or indirect ways. Not only participants, but reactive state and federal governments have resisted anti-racism initiatives by challenging and banning education about systemic racism. In September 2020, U.S. president Trump banned anti-racism training in federal agencies, and between January 2021 and February 2022, 41 states in the U.S. introduced legislation to restrict or ban teaching about racism. Anti-racism workshops are not only the site of conflict, but also the very subject of conflict. Should we entirely dismiss attempts at dialogue and pedagogy, and re- sign our past efforts to some historical dustbin of good intentions and necessary compromises? How might we reconcile the enduring belief that talking and learning makes things better, with the recurring observation that anti-racism workshops produce either stasis or conflict? I too am caught by this tension: As an academic I continue to believe in deep and sustained scholarly conversations about racism and equity as part of any educational trajectory. I continue to act in ways that reveal optimism for teaching and talking about racism. Yet I am troubled by the pitfalls of the educational and therapeutic approaches we see in so many organizations. If there any hope for creating approaches that better support anti-racism, diversity, and equity—and I believe that there is—a key step is to understand the roots and effects of past failures.