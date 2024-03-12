Researchers are questioning how helpful mental health apps are for workers

BY Emily Rosado-Solomon9 minute read

Discussion around mental health challenges in the workplace, including both poor mental health and chronic mental illness, has never been more important. In a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, over 90% of people said that it was important for them to work for an organization that values their psychological well-being. It’s such an impactful issue that the U.S. Surgeon General labeled it as a priority.

Thankfully, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are taking more action to prioritize employees’ mental health, and there’s an increasing awareness that work can impact employees’ mental health in profound ways. Unfortunately, my team’s research suggests that some of the programs companies use to improve employees’ mental health are not entirely supported by research, which means that well-intentioned organizations may be investing in programs that don’t create the intended benefits. The importance of workplace mental health As an academic, I ​​research organizational behavior and human resource management, with an emphasis on mental illness, mental health, and interpersonal connections at work. In this work I have seen that there are many reasons for companies to care about employees’ mental health. Some of the reasons are moral: If employees are going to devote a third of their waking hours to a company, the company might reasonably be expected to do what it can to promote employees’ well-being. If nothing else, companies shouldn’t make employees’ mental health worse. Moreover, companies have the potential to contribute positively to society, as work can be a powerful tool to improve mental health. Good work can provide dignity, financial stability, and social connection, and companies in any industry can benefit society by providing opportunities for meaningful work that improves mental health.

If that’s not convincing, there’s a business case as well. Companies in which there are numerous psychological hazards—meaning workplace attributes that cause stress, strain, or interpersonal problems—typically have a harder time attracting top talent. This is especially true for organizations that are trying to recruit employees from Generation Z, who prioritize their mental health and expect the same from their employers. Companies with psychological hazards are also less likely to retain employees which can lead to costly turnover. When employees leave for jobs that are more conducive to good mental health, companies with toxic workplace cultures must spend money to recruit, hire, and train new employees to take their place. Research on worker mental health My colleagues and I recently reviewed over 550 academic studies on mental health, mental illness, and work. We believe our research reveals profound implications for how companies might best support their employees’ mental health. Perhaps most importantly, our review suggests that what employers are currently doing is not as effective as one might hope. First and foremost, we found an overwhelming body of evidence to suggest that work can profoundly impact employees’ mental health. Some features of work that can degrade mental health are straightforward: for example, it’s likely no surprise that employees who experience harassment at work are more likely to have poor mental health. However, other features of work that can harm employees’ mental health may be less obvious. For instance, jobs that have high role ambiguity, in which employees are unsure about what tasks they’re accountable for, are also associated with poor mental health. This is important because many companies do not see job clarity as a “mental health issue.” Rather, job design and role clarification are often considered mundane HR functions. Yet, our review suggests job design has an undisputable impact on employees’ mental health.

