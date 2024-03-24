Say hello to Charley, the chatbot built to get abortion-seekers the info they need

As state abortion restrictions started to tighten in the aftermath of the June 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, two longtime veterans of the fight for abortion access wanted to help.

Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and Tom Subak, the nonprofit's former chief strategy officer, started by conducting a deep dive into the online behavior of abortion seekers both before and after the Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. It turned out that a glut of coverage made actually finding abortion resources challenging.

“What we didn’t expect was that abortion was in the news so much that the search landscape was actually very complicated,” Subak says. “People were getting results that had nothing to do with how to access an abortion.”

Yet, if anything, the need for abortions has risen Though a report from the Society for Family planning found only a modest increase in the number of monthly abortions—from 82,115 in July 2022 to 82,298 in June 2023—that figure underestimates the number of actual abortions needed, since abortions declined in states where it’s illegal.