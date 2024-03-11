Tesla will defend Autopilot in court again next week. New evidence may be a problem

BY Reuters7 minute read

Six weeks before the first fatal U.S. accident involving Tesla’s Autopilot in 2016, the automaker’s president Jon McNeill tried it out in a Model X and emailed feedback to automated-driving chief Sterling Anderson, cc’ing Elon Musk.

The system performed perfectly, McNeill wrote, with the smoothness of a human driver. “I got so comfortable under Autopilot, that I ended up blowing by exits because I was immersed in emails or calls (I know, I know, not a recommended use),” he wrote in the email dated March 25 that year. Now McNeill’s email, which has not been previously reported, is being used in a new line of legal attack against Tesla over Autopilot.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers in a California wrongful-death lawsuit cited the message in a deposition as they asked a Tesla witness whether the company knew drivers would not watch the road when using its driver-assistance system, according to previously unreported transcripts reviewed by Reuters. The Autopilot system can steer, accelerate and brake by itself on the open road but can’t fully replace a human driver, especially in city driving. Tesla materials explaining the system warn that it doesn’t make the car autonomous and requires a “fully attentive driver” who can “take over at any moment.” The case, set for trial in San Jose the week of March 18, involves a fatal March 2018 crash and follows two previous California trials over Autopilot that Tesla won by arguing the drivers involved had not heeded its instructions to maintain attention while using the system.

