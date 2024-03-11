Today’s top business headlines: Microsoft’s Russian hackers, Apple’s AI plans, and social media’s very bad week

Microsoft’s update on Russian hackers: Two months after Microsoft first reported that Russian-backed hackers broke into its corporate email system, the company has released an update on their investigation into the breach (a hint: it doesn’t look good). The hackers, who call themselves Midnight Blizzard or Nobelium, were also responsible for an attack that compromised the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments in December 2020—and now, Microsoft says they’ve successfully stolen some of the tech giant’s source code. Obtaining source code can allow hackers to learn how a software program functions, meaning that they have more information to launch a future follow-up attack. As Microsoft continues to ramp up security and look into the breach, Russia has denied any involvement. Full story .

Social media’s very bad week: Nearly every major social media platform went down at some point last week, sparking a slew of conspiracy theories linking the outages to American politics. On Super Tuesday, Meta-owned sites Facebook, Instagram, and Threads shut down for about two hours. Then, on Wednesday, it was Reddit’s turn to experience glitches. That was shortly followed on Thursday by an outage on former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, right when Trump was in the middle of posting replies to Biden’s State of the Union address. Through all the turmoil, Elon Musk’s X remained unscathed, prompting the billionaire to issue a few taunting tweets at his competitors. While the internet is still ablaze with speculation about possible connections between these events, no solid proof backing the theories has materialized yet. Full story.

Apple’s AI plans: In 2023, while Microsoft, Meta, and Google were quick to speak about embracing AI technology as a top priority, Apple was hesitant to brand itself as an AI-first company. But last Monday, with the release of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple boasted that the new computer will be the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI”—signaling that fans can expect a new narrative from the company going forward. While the M3 won’t be introducing its own AI apps, it’s highly likely that Apple will bake new AI features into the iPhone’s iOS 18 and Mac’s macOS 15 updates this summer. Possible generative AI features could include a ChatGPT-esque Siri and new photo editing capabilities. Full story.

New uses for Wegovy: On Friday, the FDA cleared the weight-loss drug Wegovy to be used to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attacks, and other serious cardiovascular problems in patients who are overweight. The approval follows a study that demonstrated Wegovy’s utility in managing the risk of some serious heart problems. Full story.