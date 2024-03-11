How we can make AI less biased against disabled people

BY Sarah Katz3 minute read

AI continues to pervade our work lives. According to recent research by the Society for Human Resource Management, one in four employers use AI in human resources functions. Meanwhile, technology is becoming an increasingly common presence in everything from education and healthcare to criminal justice and law.

Yet we largely aren’t addressing bias in any meaningful way, and for anyone with a disability, that can be a real problem. Indeed, a Pennsylvania State University study published last year found that trained AI models exhibit significant disability bias. “Models that fail to account for the contextual nuances of disability-related language can lead to unfair censorship and harmful misrepresentations of a marginalized population,” the researchers warned, “exacerbating existing social inequalities.” In practical terms, an automated résumé screener, for example, may deem candidates unsuitable for a position if they have unexplained gaps in education or employment history, effectively discriminating against people with disabilities who may need time off for their health.

“People may be engaging with algorithmic systems and have no idea that that is what they’re interacting with,” says Ariana Aboulafia, who is Policy Counsel for Disability Rights in Technology Policy at the Center for Democracy and Technology, and has multiple disabilities, including superior mesenteric artery syndrome. (SMA is a rare disease that can cause various symptoms, including severe malnutrition.) “When I was diagnosed with superior mesenteric artery syndrome, I took a year off of law school because I was very sick,” Aboulafia says. “Is it possible that I have applied to a job where a résumé screener screened out my résumé on the basis of having an unexplained year? That is absolutely possible.” Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon alluded to the risk for bias during a Senate Finance Committee meeting about the “promise and pitfalls” of AI in healthcare in early February. Wyden, who chairs the committee, noted that while the technology is improving efficiency in the healthcare system by helping doctors with tasks such as pre-populating clinical notes, “these big data systems are riddled with bias that discriminates against patients based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and disability.” Government programs like Medicare and Medicaid, for example, use AI to determine the level of care a patient receives, but it’s leading to “worse patient outcomes,” he said.

