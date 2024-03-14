3 big things leaders get wrong about innovation

BY Steven Kowalski4 minute read

Businesses that aim to thrive in uncertain times typically have “innovation” as one of their core operating principles. As leaders within these organizations, we strive to continually drive the generation of new value in forms such as new products, services, technologies, markets, and improved processes that deliver benefits.

It’s built into our missions, strategy, and operating model. That’s great. But it’s not enough. There are several big roadblocks—primarily in our mindset—that get in the way when we try to inspire innovative results from our teams and organizations. They’re “big” because they have serious consequences that increase the likelihood of failure. They’re “wrong” because they are based on a set of untested, false beliefs about what drives innovative results. And they’re “roadblocks” because until we shift our mindset, we’ll continue to disadvantage the potential of our teams and organizations.

1. WE EXPECT TEAMS TO DELIVER INNOVATION WITHOUT ENGINEERING THE CONDITIONS THAT FOSTER CREATIVITY Creativity is the driving force behind innovation. But often, leaders shy away from creativity because it can seem “fuzzy,” or like we are promoting “1000 flowers blooming” without clear business value. This is a mistake. It’s our job to tie creative action directly to business outcomes. We also must ensure there are appropriate degrees of freedom to explore possibilities and a diversity of perspectives that generate variety in ideas. Is there a clear understanding of guardrails and constraints? Do team members feel safe to speak up? Together, these form many of the conditions that turn creativity into innovative results.

2. WE TREAT CREATIVITY AS IF IT WERE AN ABILITY, WHEN IN FACT IT IS A “POTENTIAL” Most of us are walking around with an old story about what creativity is and how to activate it for business innovation. It’s not really our fault. Starting from childhood, we’re taught that some people are simply more creative than others. Fortunately (for you, your team, and your mission), this is not true! Creativity is not an ability. It’s a “potential”—which means every member of your team holds this potential. Creativity arises when we need it, and when the conditions are right. And it recedes when the status quo suffices and/or conditions squash it.

What might be different if you started seeing everyone on your team as “highly creative?” How might you help catalyze, focus, and amplify their creative potential? 3. WE BELIEVE THAT CREATIVITY IS ALL ABOUT GENERATING IDEAS AND POSSIBILITIES In my research and through years of consulting, leaders almost universally report that creativity is about coming up with lots of ideas. But this widely held belief masks the truth about how creativity works.

In fact, creativity is activated at the intersection of three powerful forces: purpose, possibility, and constraint. We need all three. A meaningful purpose provides the reason why the status quo is not good enough—and sets us on a quest for possibilities. But possibilities must be viable given constraints. And embracing constraints (instead of avoiding them) drives new possibilities. The magic happens when we dance in the intersection of these three forces. SO, HOW DO YOU SHIFT TO LEAD FROM THE MINDSET OF THE NEW STORY? 1. Start With Yourself

Get curious about the “shadow” you are casting across your team and organization. Are you stuck in the old story, limiting your own potential and disadvantaging others? Or, are you coaching your team, trusting them, and engineering the optimal conditions for creativity and innovation? Are you being clear about where to focus creative energy? What is ‘out of bounds?’ Is it safe to speak up? Try This: Ask your team what you can do to promote a culture of innovation. How they respond will be a good indicator of the size and shape of your shadow. 2. Widen Your Perspective

In today’s world of work, it can’t just be about generating value in “your shop.” Look end-to-end across your business’ value chain—beyond your team, your department, and your function (in some cases, even beyond your industry!). Co-create value with colleagues and partners. Don’t just “bring people along” in support of your vision and goals. Instead, stand together as allies who share a common purpose. Try This: Ask your partners and allies what would signal you are standing together in pursuit of shared goals. 3. Shift The Way You Catalyze And Amplify The Creativity Of Your Team