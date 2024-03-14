BY Nina Herold3 minute read

Pop quiz: What percentage of business travelers are planning to add personal travel days to a business trip in 2024? A whopping 68%, per a survey from Skift and Navan. Whatever name you give this practice—bleisure, or blended, or (oof) bizcations—it’s having a moment. After all, the benefits are clear: Tacking on some personal time to the front or back end of a business trip allows travelers to explore a new place without having to pay for the flight there. The concept is hardly new, of course. But like business travel, blended travel has not just bounced back from its pandemic downturn—it’s taken on new life thanks to shifting attitudes around remote work and work-life balance.

It’s also taken on a new look: Prior to the pandemic, when workers were more tied to physical offices, 25% of leisure bookings on Navan departed on a Friday. But the flexibility of remote and hybrid work has also brought flexibility to personal travel plans: By late 2023, Friday departures had dropped to 21%. The shift has been good news for employees, who feel newly enabled to enjoyably extend their business trips. It’s also been good for employers: Blended travel offers a unique opportunity to offer employees a perk—one that, with the right tools, can save the company money. BLENDING IS TRENDING

According to recent Navan booking data, there was a 76% year-over-year increase in blended travel in 2023 that peaked in September. Where did these travelers choose to spend their extra time? It’s no surprise that big cities, full of conventions and company HQs, filled the five most popular destinations: New York, San Francisco, London, Chicago and Las Vegas. What may come as more of a surprise is that, per the 2024 Skift survey, 58% of managers actively encourage their employees to take some time for themselves—up significantly from 51% the year prior.

In other words, a growing number of managers understand the importance and opportunity of blended travel as a carrot in the war to attract and retain talent. THREE WAYS LEADERS CAN EMBRACE THIS TREND • Incentivize employees to save money. Who doesn’t love a reward? A full 67% of managers responding to the 2024 Skift survey said they give employees a kickback for making choices that save their company money. That’s an impressive number, but more business travelers want in: 81% said they would like a kickback when they help their company keep costs down. When they do, companies can choose to split the savings on hotels with their travelers—giving their employees a perk and saving money in the process.

• Offer a stipend. Not only are more companies encouraging and incentivizing personal travel when combined with business travel, but they’re also adding some extra funds to help foot the bill. According to the 2024 Skift survey, 55% of travelers said their company offers a stipend for personal travel when it’s an add-on to a business trip. How quickly has this trend taken off? Just two years ago, that number was 25%. • Think travel rewards. Go beyond gift cards and bonuses: Some travel and expense solutions are capitalizing on the popularity of loyalty points by offering their employees rewards for personal travel. The practice enables travelers to double-dip and collect rewards for both business and personal travel (or triple-dip, if they’re also collecting loyalty points from hotel brands). This new era may be just the beginning for blended travel, which could be growing into a must-have perk. In a study from Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, 65% of millennial and 59% of Gen Z employees said they would be more inclined to work for a company offering frequent travel or flexible blended travel.