BY Neha Sampat4 minute read

Is there a company that would say they don’t prioritize customers? Probably not.

Are all those same companies nurturing the culture and processes that unlock customer obsession? Probably not. My company, Contentstack, spun out of a service company. This is an important part of our pedigree. When you don’t have a product to sell, “service” is the business. That decade of helping organizations with their digital transformations was the best crash course in customer-centricity possible. But here’s what I’ve found as we transitioned to a product company: A good product (and brand identity) brings the business, but a good experience keeps them coming back.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Most industries are battling churn. SaaS churn rates average about 10%-14% each year. It takes a differentiated and deliberate approach to win that churn battle. At Contentstack, we are proud to have best-in-class customer retention numbers. Here’s how we’ve approached it. HIRE CUSTOMER OBSESSIVES Customer centricity isn’t just for the sales and customer success team; it’s for the engineering and people teams, too. Look for signs that candidates care about customers and their outcomes, no matter where they’ll potentially sit across the organization.

Ask questions like: “Is there anything about our customer base you’d like to comment on?” This shows that they’ve done their homework.

“Tell me about a big customer-related win at a past job.” It shows the candidate has thought of customers in their own way. For example, a people-focused candidate might say, “We used to send a company-wide Slack celebrating every new customer win.”

“How did customers impact your last role?” An engineer should be able to answer this from the work and conversations they saw around them, even if they weren’t directly involved. MAKE YOURSELF AVAILABLE Every great company has a great customer service experience. Take a look at what you’re offering and see how you can make it better. Can it be a 24/7 model instead of only during traditional working hours? Can you improve response times?

But make it a point to stay close to customers even when there are no issues. Dedicated customer success teams can zero in on steady communications and relationship building. Be sure this team goal aligns with your customer KPIs. Customer advisory boards (CABs) are a great tool for getting ahead of potential problems and opportunities and collecting meaningful feedback. Build CABs with a mix of champions and those who have misgivings to get an accurate picture of where you stand. And when you host events and conversations, bring a cross-functional group of employees to participate. For example, engineering is always represented in our CAB meetings so that they know who they’re building for and what our customers are up against.

DELIVER ON FEEDBACK Nothing resonates more with customers than directly impacting your product or process improvements. Keep track of requests and implement them when they reach critical mass. If you hear something from two or three customers, there’s a good chance even more are thinking the same thing (or they will be soon). When something gets implemented, let customers know they inspired it; if it doesn’t, keep them posted on why. Better yet, make them part of the process as a focus group or BETA testers.

advertisement

REMOVE THEIR OBSTACLES Digital leaders can be nervous about adopting new technology—especially in an emerging market. Catalog and categorize those hesitations for them at every stage of the lifecycle. We focus on the entire customer journey, from awareness and education (potential customers learning about the composable approach to digital experiences) to selection and onboarding (teams starting their journey with composable) to adoption and expansion (teams successfully carrying out their digital vision) and advocate (digital leaders willing to help other brands learn from them and share their successes).

We ask them questions like: Awareness And Education : What challenges can you not address with the status quo? What does success look like?

: What challenges can you not address with the status quo? What does success look like? Selection And Onboarding : Where do you feel you need the most enablement?

: Where do you feel you need the most enablement? Adoption And Expansion: When did you last feel frustrated with our product and why?

When did you last feel frustrated with our product and why? Advocates: What’s working well? What have you wanted to accomplish with our product and haven’t yet done? Why haven’t you? Then, find ways to wrap enablement and support across every obstacle. For example: If someone in the awareness and education stage said budget is the biggest obstacle , then you may share with them the third-party ROI report you fielded that shows the long-term value of the spend.

, then you may share with them the third-party ROI report you fielded that shows the long-term value of the spend. If a recently onboarded customer says that integrations with other tech vendors have been a challenge , you can share an on-demand course that takes them through step by step.

, you can share an on-demand course that takes them through step by step. If someone in the adoption and expansion stage says they’re frustrated by categorizing overwhelming amounts of digital content , you may suggest they join your online community of power users to learn from their peers.

, you may suggest they join your online community of power users to learn from their peers. If the advocate says they want to structure their team for a successful digital transformation, you may invite them to an annual customer event where another advocate speaks on stage about how they overcame that same obstacle and got results. As you grow from startup to scaleup, focus on making customer enablement and support into repeatable playbooks. It requires adding more automation and self-service, but keep the personal touch when it matters.

TAKE THE PULSE The touch points I’ve mentioned help decrease the possibility that you’ll ever be surprised by a customer’s exit. But there’s always a chance. That’s why balancing quantitative and qualitative ways to measure customer sentiment is important. Consider tactics like tagging every customer meeting after the fact with an emotional cue like positive, excited, nervous, or aggravated. Have an escalation policy for when the conversations lean toward nervous or aggravated. You could also survey your customers at set intervals on their “willingness to recommend” and make that a universal KPI for your organization.