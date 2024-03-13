BY Godard Abel3 minute read

I recently had the privilege of meeting one of football’s most iconic figures, Deion Sanders, alongside his talented son, Shedeur, at a college football signing day celebration.

For those who might not be familiar, Sanders (known as “Coach Prime”) is not just any sports figure. The former two-sport NFL and MLB athlete and Pro Football Hall of Famer was named Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year. Currently, he is the head football coach of the Buffaloes at University of Colorado, Boulder. His transition from a celebrated athlete to a transformative coach has been nothing short of remarkable; he’s making waves in college football with his unique approach to leadership, culture, and success. I’m not alone in admiring his successes on the field, but it’s his approach as a leader that impresses me most. The principles that have driven Sanders to excel across diverse arenas are universal and resonate particularly well in the fast-paced, high-stakes world of tech entrepreneurship. Taking notes from Coach Prime’s playbook, here are the five key leadership lessons tech entrepreneurs (including myself) can apply in their journeys:

1. BUILD UNWAVERING BELIEF AND CONFIDENCE Sanders instills immense belief in his players, creating a winning “swagger.” Tech leaders have an opportunity to foster similar beliefs in their teams. Communicate your vision, highlight past successes, and celebrate wins to build confidence and motivate ambitious goals. At my current company, G2, we’ve adopted the V2MOM method which stands for vision, value, methods, obstacles, and measures. By creating these clear plans annually, sharing our performance every month, soliciting feedback from global employees, and recognizing top performances, we aim to ensure everyone feels included and aligned with our mission.

2. LEAD WITH AUTHENTICITY AND PASSION Known for his energetic, passionate coaching style, Sanders’ enthusiasm is contagious. Be authentic and passionate about your own mission. Connect with your team on a personal level to foster trust and open communication, which is crucial for innovation and problem-solving. Authenticity is one of our core values at G2. We prioritize it by incorporating it into performance reviews and recognizing employees who demonstrate honesty, ethics, and transparency via an internal awards program.

3. EMBRACE BOLD TRANSFORMATION AND CALCULATED RISK Coach Prime has shown he is not afraid to make bold changes and take calculated risks, leading to quick turnarounds. Considering the pace of change in technology, it’s crucial to always evolve, adapt, and experiment. Shake up processes, embrace new technologies, and explore strategic risks for significant gains—while, of course, ensuring thorough planning before big leaps. This couldn’t be more true in an age of artificial intelligence. Not adapting to this new wave of innovation presents a risk of falling behind.

4. CULTIVATE A STRONG TEAM CULTURE On Sanders’ team, he’s known for building a strong, inclusive culture where everyone feels valued and motivated. Fostering a positive culture within our own businesses can also lead to increased creativity, productivity, and employee retention. In fact, there’s evidence that happier workplaces experience higher stock prices. I’ve also observed the correlation between culture and performance in my current and past ventures. Recognizing that a company’s success is not just about its products or services, but also about the people behind it and the values they share, my G2 co-founders and I established our company values before we even knew how we’d be making money. This set the tone for the type of culture we wanted to foster.

5. LEAD BY EXAMPLE AND ACCOUNTABILITY Sanders leads by example and holds himself accountable, setting a high standard for his players. When business leaders demonstrate their commitment to company values and shared success, this encourages your team to do the same, fostering a culture of accountability and high performance. I personally strive to lead from the front—engaging directly with customers, partners, and employees. And as a fan of Netflix’s “Freedom and Responsibility” approach, I also believe it’s important to give employees the autonomy to operate on their own, while holding them accountable with clear expectations and goals.