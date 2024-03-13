BY Avinash Tripathi5 minute read

Today’s students, digitally fluent and demanding dynamic learning experiences, push educational institutions to embrace cutting-edge technologies. This has presented an opportunity to adjust to evolving requirements, improve learning outcomes, lower costs, and stay competitive in a changing environment. The future of higher education is far from conventional. In my two decades in the field, I have witnessed technology reshape learning. From mobile apps enhancing student engagement to the use of blockchain for secure credentials, I have seen gamified assessments make learning more effective. Additionally, I’ve seen explainable AI become increasingly popular and enhance the transparency of learning processes. As leaders and educators, we all should continue exploring innovative ways to empower students and provide the best learning opportunities. THE IMPACT OF GAMIFICATION ON EDUCATION

Gamification, which involves integrating game elements into non-game contexts, has the potential to revolutionize how prospective students interact with online portals for higher education. It can make exploring information and even completing enrollment applications more engaging and interactive. By incorporating competitive rewards and achievements, leaders in higher education can create engaging learning experiences that not only captivate but also educate students. However, it is crucial to navigate both the advantages and challenges associated with implementing gamification. Some of the use cases that can help improve engagement and outcomes include: • Empowering informed program selection: Choosing the right program is an investment in a student’s future. Assisting students through visualizing quizzes that adapt questions according to their answers can offer valuable insights into their knowledge and abilities.

Engaging in challenges rooted in real-life situations can aid students in recognizing their strengths and weaknesses within their selected areas of study. Even problem-solving games can serve as effective assessment tools by measuring thinking abilities, analytical skills, and the application of knowledge. • Enhancing engagement and evaluation: Gamification goes beyond assessment, incorporating leaderboards and challenges to motivate students while transforming tasks into experiences. Think of it working like a fitness tracker, where students can earn badges for completing assignments and actively participating in discussions. Adaptive learning platforms that integrate elements personalize the learning experience for each student, keeping them engaged and on track. As online learning flourishes, there could also be a surge in the use of gamification to design engaging courses, especially in STEM. Breaking down learning into bite-sized, interactive tasks that resemble playing more than studying can help foster engagement and knowledge retention.

• Overcoming challenges: While gamification holds promise, it’s important to avoid pitfalls along the way. Merely focusing on game mechanics without aligning them with learning objectives can lead to failure. It’s important to create a rewarding user experience by providing feedback and measuring success using metrics, like conversion and engagement rates, for continuous improvement. THE ROLE OF BLOCKCHAIN IN SAFEGUARDING CREDENTIALS FOR THE FUTURE With the rise of online learning, there are growing concerns about the authenticity of credentials, which poses challenges for businesses and institutions worldwide. However, blockchain technology has emerged as a solution that can revolutionize verification processes.

Decentralized verification enabled by technology eliminates the need for intermediaries and ensures secure verification without direct contact with issuing institutions. The use of records guarantees the authenticity of credentials, while smart contract authentication automates the verification process, making it faster and more efficient. By leveraging these advancements, leaders in higher education can shape a future where trust is redefined through credentials and streamlined authentication procedures. • Fighting against counterfeiting: Blockchain storage and immutability offer a way to manage certificates and diplomas by storing credentials accessible through URLs embedded in resumes, social media profiles, or email signatures. This transparent and decentralized approach streamlines verification processes while enhancing efficiency. • Digital diplomas: Leading institutions such as MIT and Maryville University are currently piloting blockchain-based diplomas. Applications include badges and certificates that can be easily verified and showcased on portfolios through blockchain-based wallets, showcasing individual learning journeys. Students can now conveniently manage their credentials using smartphone applications. These apps utilize technology to offer a verified diploma that can be effortlessly shared with prospective employers and educational institutions.

AR/VR EQUIPS ONLINE LEARNERS FOR FUTURE CAREERS AR/VR technology is preparing students for careers in a world that increasingly relies on these tools. Educational institutions are embracing these technologies for learning experiences, providing labs and lending programs to ensure easy access. These technologies prove valuable in fields like health care and technical training that involve costs or risks. Virtual simulations offer cost-effective alternatives to real-life scenarios, making them especially beneficial in health care education. They provide students with experience without the need for potentially risky field training. Additionally, AR/VR technology is contributing to improved research collaboration and hybrid learning models by facilitating real-time interaction. Let’s take architecture as an example: Students can present their designs in environments that captivate clients while honing their presentation skills. AR/VR empowers learners not only with theoretical knowledge, but also with practical skills and real-world experiences that seamlessly translate into their chosen professions. It nurtures a new generation of professionals who are comfortable navigating the cutting edge of technology, ultimately shaping the future of their industries.

UNLOCKING THE POWER OF EXPLAINABLE AI IN EDUCATION Sometimes, AI models are traditional black boxes with inner decision-making processes that are invisible. By offering explanations for AI’s decision-making processes, explainable AI empowers students to control their journey. Educators can effectively identify areas for model improvement and tailor interventions accordingly. Here are some examples of how explainable AI can be applied in education:

• Predictive analytics for student success: Providing explanations for the factors or attributes that influence predictions in student success models can empower educators and students to address areas that need improvement. • Course recommendation systems: Transparent systems offer explanations as to why specific courses are suggested based on a student’s history and preferences. This enhances credibility and enables decision-making. • Resource allocation and budgeting: Explainable AI systems can help administrators understand how budget decisions are made while ensuring alignment with goals and priorities.