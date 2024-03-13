Energy AI unleashed: Powering a greener future, one breakthrough at a time

BY Martin Hermann4 minute read

Most technology experts agree that artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to change many aspects of the world and our lives, mostly for the better, in the next decade. It is widely expected to become the “next big thing,” the likes of which we haven’t seen since the rise of the internet and wireless computing. Humanity has high hopes for breakthroughs in science, health care, manufacturing, education, transportation, and general human well-being that will become possible thanks to AI in the coming years. However, widespread concerns also exist that AI might cause more harm than good. One such persistent concern is that the high energy consumption of AI data centers will significantly increase carbon emissions, hindering the clean energy transition. As both a technology and renewable energy entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, I believe these concerns are not factoring in an important development: While AI does consume power, its contributions to the clean energy transition can far outweigh its consumption.

Over the past six years, my team and I have planned, designed, and developed a 40-gigawatt portfolio of clean, large-scale renewable power projects, made possible by a highly specialized, energy-focused proprietary AI platform. We have witnessed firsthand AI’s immense potential to offset carbon emissions by greatly increasing clean energy generation and optimizing the existing power infrastructure and energy consumption for much greater efficiency. Many energy experts now recognize that AI can not only supply itself with enough carbon-free power but also become a decisive factor in achieving net zero—a goal that the modern world agrees is imperative to reach within the next couple of decades. I want to share my thoughts and observations on how this audacious objective can be reached. Let’s explore how AI can help reduce carbon emissions through various applications.

CLEAN ENERGY GENERATION AND DELIVERY This is quite possibly the most significant breakthrough that AI is already making a reality. Most of today’s clean energy sources are naturally intermittent because the sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow. Thus, hybrid renewable power projects have become crucial for overcoming this inherent limitation. Think of them as the Swiss Army knives of the energy world, combining solar, wind, and battery storage. But designing and operating such complex systems efficiently has always been challenging—until now. AI is emerging as the mastermind behind these systems. AI-powered tools have the unique ability to rapidly create millions of power plant configurations and then sift through the results to find the optimal design that maximizes the efficiency and performance of hybrid energy projects, delivering the highest value for every dollar invested, all in a matter of hours.

It is important to consider that with every building block (e.g., P.V. or wind generation, battery storage, or dispatching into a grid), the permutations of possible power plant configurations grow exponentially. Before the arrival of energy-specialized AI, there was no practical means for this cutting-edge optimization, and therefore without AI-powered software, it was impossible to find the optimum. This technological revolution is pushing renewable energy efficiency to unprecedented levels that were difficult to imagine only a few years ago. At the same time, it is also driving down design and development costs, making clean energy more affordable, accessible, and reliable than ever before. But there’s more: AI is revolutionizing how we manage our power grids. It’s like having a futuristic traffic control system for energy—constantly adjusting and balancing supply and demand using a treasure trove of data, while also making the integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind into the power grid much easier than before. This not only smooths out the energy flow but also reduces our reliance on fossil fuels for backup.

Another significant challenge facing renewable energy assets is extreme weather. AI’s ability to foresee, detect, and react to grid disruptions is invaluable. It acts similarly to an advanced early-warning system, reducing the chances of blackouts and keeping our energy supply steady and reliable, reducing maintenance costs and ensuring higher uptime and efficiency. All these factors mean AI isn’t just a part of the renewable energy story—it’s becoming the lead character, driving innovation, efficiency, and reliability to new heights. In the clean energy sector, AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a game-changer. CONSUMPTION EFFICIENCY

Another way to reduce carbon emissions is to cut down on energy consumption, and here again, AI proves instrumental by optimizing energy use in industrial processes, buildings, and transportation. For example, AI can optimize manufacturing processes for efficiency, reducing energy use. This is significant, as manufacturing accounts for approximately 54% of the world’s total energy consumption. AI can also manage heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in buildings to minimize energy use. Furthermore, AI can optimize routes for shipping and transportation, making supply chains more efficient, eliminating delays, and reducing fuel consumption. AI-controlled autonomous vehicles have the potential to be more efficient and less emission-intensive than conventional vehicles, choosing the most efficient driving modes and transportation routes.

Of course, AI data centers also consume energy and can generate emissions, so it’s important to develop and operate them in a way that minimizes their environmental impact—which is, ironically, yet another task that AI can help accomplish. CONCLUSION While on the surface it might look like AI is a root cause for increased energy usage and thus increased carbon emissions, it is important to “look under the hood.” Only when we understand the energy impact of AI can we make the right decisions.