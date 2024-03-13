BY Lori Tsugawa Whaley4 minute read

In today’s workplace, loyalty is often in short supply. Employees often change jobs freely at the first sign of a better opportunity, while many employers view their people as replaceable cogs in a machine. This disposable approach to work has become a new normal, as multi-year tenures give way to resume-padding stints of a year or two between positions. But it’s worth rethinking our transactional views of employment and commitment. For centuries, the Japanese concept of bushido has emphasized virtues like loyalty, integrity, and honor as core to one’s character. Rather than a fleeting transaction, loyalty under bushido involves faithful adherence to duty in favorable and testing times. While modern realities require flexibility, enduring lessons suggest that mutual loyalty can strengthen organizations and individuals.

In bushido, loyalty involves more than superficial allegiance. It is a virtue comprising integrity, rectitude, and honor—an orientation of character that one lives out through action. One of the most popular examples of loyalty in action comes not from a person but from a furry companion. Hachiko was an Akita dog born in 1923 in Japan. He became famous for his remarkable loyalty and devotion to his owner, Professor Hidesaburo Ueno. Professor Ueno was a professor at the University of Tokyo, and Hachiko would wait every day at Shibuya Station for his return. The professor passed away unexpectedly at work one day, but Hachiko continued to wait for him at Shibuya Station every day for over nine years. Hachiko’s story became widely known throughout Japan, and people gathered at the station to witness his daily vigil. In 1934, a bronze statue of Hachiko was erected at Shibuya Station to honor his loyalty. The statue remains a popular meeting point to this day.

In the workplace, key benefits of loyalty include: Consistency And Continuity: When turnover is low, companies benefit from stable teams and institutional knowledge that remain over long periods. This consistency promotes efficiency.

When turnover is low, companies benefit from stable teams and institutional knowledge that remain over long periods. This consistency promotes efficiency. Strong Relationships And Trust: Mutual loyalty allows meaningful relationships between employers and employees as they work together through different challenges and opportunities. This fosters collaboration.

Mutual loyalty allows meaningful relationships between employers and employees as they work together through different challenges and opportunities. This fosters collaboration. Reduced Costs: High employee retention reduces expenses associated with the frequent hiring and retraining of new staff. It also minimizes disruption from constant change.

High employee retention reduces expenses associated with the frequent hiring and retraining of new staff. It also minimizes disruption from constant change. Increased Productivity: Loyal, long-term employees become highly skilled and more effective as they gain experience. Their expertise and familiarity with customers or processes make them more productive and effective on the job.

Loyal, long-term employees become highly skilled and more effective as they gain experience. Their expertise and familiarity with customers or processes make them more productive and effective on the job. Positive Culture: Loyalty between management and employees helps create a cohesive, supportive workplace culture where people feel valued and committed to the organization’s success.

Loyalty between management and employees helps create a cohesive, supportive workplace culture where people feel valued and committed to the organization’s success. Knowledge Sharing: Loyal employees transfer their extensive institutional knowledge to new hires, helping with onboarding and maintaining organizational knowledge over time. Remarkable loyalty was demonstrated by the Nisei (second-generation Japanese American) soldiers during World War II. In the face of discrimination and rejection from the country they sought to serve, the United States of America, they exemplified the loyal spirit of Hachiko. Like Hachiko’s steadfast daily waits at Shibuya Station, these soldiers showcased their loyalty to America through unwavering actions. Despite their families being unjustly imprisoned in concentration camps for no reason other than their ethnic heritage, the Nisei voluntarily enlisted in the military with the goal of proving their allegiance to the nation. Braving prejudice and adversity on the frontlines, the 100th Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team members earned over 18,000 medals and honors, including more than 9,000 Purple Hearts. These soldiers persisted in their duty with courage despite being classified as 4C-enemy aliens enduring threats and harassment. Their hope was not only to safeguard democracy abroad, but also to prove the loyalty of Japanese Americans, helping future generations garner a better future.

Their service helped shift public perception, and led to President Truman’s recognition of their contribution. At the war’s conclusion, he acknowledged that they fought and won two battles: one against America’s enemies abroad and one against prejudice at home. So what are we to make of this today? One could argue the country didn’t deserve their loyalty—a thought that certainly crossed the minds of these brave men while they were risking their lives on the battlefield. But the Nisei soldiers’ commitment illustrates the profound impact of loyalty, even when it may not be initially deserved. That’s something to consider in the organizational context. Of course, it’s a lot easier to switch employers than it is to switch allegiance to countries. In building employee loyalty, several key factors play crucial roles.

Organizational culture and values set the tone, influencing employee commitment.

set the tone, influencing employee commitment. Leadership and management practices shape the overall employee experience, impacting their allegiance to the company.

shape the overall employee experience, impacting their allegiance to the company. Career development and growth opportunities are powerful motivators, demonstrating the organization’s investment in its employees’ long-term success.

are powerful motivators, demonstrating the organization’s investment in its employees’ long-term success. Recognition and rewards programs acknowledge and reinforce positive contributions, fostering a sense of appreciation and value.

acknowledge and reinforce positive contributions, fostering a sense of appreciation and value. Work-life balance initiatives and support for employee well-being demonstrate a commitment to the holistic welfare of the workforce, further strengthening the bond between employees and the organization. These factors create a positive and supportive environment that encourages lasting commitment/loyalty. A cynic might say they’ll show loyalty when the other party earns it. We don’t live in a perfect world, and showing loyalty doesn’t necessarily mean it will be reciprocated. But the value of practicing loyalty is not just in the immediate returns. Taking the high road matters not only for organizations, but for the strength and character of individuals. Loyalty is a value that’s been underappreciated for far too long. It’s time for a return to loyalty in the workplace and all aspects of living. Values are like muscles—the more we use them, the stronger they grow.