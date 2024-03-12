Why trying to stop new ideas is not in your best interest

BY Zain Jaffer3 minute read

History has shown us that technology or pop culture almost always wins when it confronts an entrenched traditional system. What luck did parents in the ’50s have when they tried to ban Elvis and rock and roll, or the anti-war movement in the Vietnam era? Take note that the anti-war movement rose from the people and not the government. Then there was the 1996 attempted ban of Voice over IP (VoIP) by the U.S. telecom industry. There is also Blockbuster’s denial that Netflix’s streaming video was a threat to videocassette and DVD rentals, or Nokia’s denial that Android and Apple could threaten their Symbian operating system then. Take crypto for example. The likes of Jaime Dimon, Warran Buffett, the late Charlie Munger, and other high-profile individuals have attacked crypto in the past. But if you look at them, they have achieved tremendous success in the traditional banking and finance sector. As the late American author Upton Sinclair is often attributed with saying, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”

The same cannot be said for millions of people around the world who remain unbanked. Some Afghans for example converted their money into cryptocurrency before the Taliban took over because they did not feel secure that their money would not be confiscated. Millions of overseas workers send money back to their loved ones using the traditional finance rails, yet their families are sometimes forced to wait a few days for a bank wire and pay a high percentage for fees just to send and receive money. In the U.S., the younger generations like Gen Z and Alpha will often have a harder time buying houses and accumulating wealth because the traditional system that worked for their elders no longer works for them. One day they are making regular payments on a home, then a year later the Fed has raised the overnight borrowing rate for banks, effectively doubling the amount they have to pay each month, depending on the terms of their loan. Coinbase has run several commercials along this theme. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated in a mid-December tweet that 52 million Americans have used crypto and 38% of young people say it can increase economic opportunities. He also stated in the tweet that only 9% of Americans are satisfied with the current economic system.

Older generations who hold the reins of power tend not to like technological revolutions because they disturb their status quo. But for millions of Americans, what they want is to disturb the status quo because it does not work for them. Stopping rock and roll, anti-war movements, the internet, email, and other revolutionary products and ideas because this disrupted society never worked in the past, and it will not work in this case as well. WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOUR BUSINESS

Instead of dismissing crypto outright (like how Vanguard did with the Bitcoin ETFs), perhaps what you should do is to look at it closely. See how it can disrupt your business either in a good or bad way. For example, companies such as Starbucks have worked with crypto entities like Polygon to implement NFT rewards for loyal customers. Companies like Siemens have launched their corporate debt bonds on the blockchain. Being outright defensive and saying that crypto and blockchains have no place in your business might leave you with a nasty shock in the future, especially if you have not put yourself in the shoes of younger generations. Instead of having a frozen-in-time mindset, always be nimble and ready for change just as you would with any potential threat or change that may impact your business.