Ride the wave: Three ways to navigate AI-driven staffing shifts

BY Jared Reimer4 minute read

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, artificial intelligence (AI) could displace 69 million workers as machines and algorithms replace complex human tasks. At the same time, the report also predicts that AI could create 83 million jobs in the future, as new roles emerge that require human skills and creativity. While most professionals recognize that publicly available large language models (LLMs) are not producing top-quality writing, AI tools are drafting rote materials like basic code and reviewing contracts in seconds, rather than hours. In addition, AI-powered productivity enhancers are already showing up in apps your staff uses every day, like Microsoft Word and Adobe Firefly. As this technology evolves, radical transformation throughout the workforce will follow generative AI implementations across industries, and what your team does with this opportunity will shape your company’s future. Whether your industry is on top of the AI implementation wave or swimming in behind it, there are steps you can take to maximize the benefits and minimize negative impact. Three creative approaches may help your business derive more value from the AI revolution: upskilling, increasing volume, and expanding your offerings.

1. UPSKILL, RESKILL, AND UPGRADE YOUR STAFF AI talent is in short enough supply to hamper implementation across industries. This shortage will not last forever—eventually, workers will adapt and develop the skills employers need. Because AI is widely accessible, there is no reason that your current, pre-AI employees cannot become your future, AI-expert staff. Upskilling instead of contracting or hiring protects the substantial HR investment you have already made. It also allows you to carry your staff’s industry-specific knowledge into your AI adoption strategy. Your employees will have to develop skills working with AI to remain viable in the workforce, and by being proactive about AI enablement in your organization, you can capitalize on upskilling, instead of talent walking out the door.

Low- and no-cost training opportunities abound. Depending on their job descriptions, essential skills to help your employees develop include LLM prompting, fact-checking, and editing; AI literacy and ethics; bias detection and remediation; design thinking; and strong analytical judgment. In the tech sector, where AI implementations will be more focused on high-level functions and less on end-user production, the ability to implement AI tools and tune foundation models to solve complex business problems will be vital. 2. SERVE MORE CUSTOMERS WITH THE SAME PERSONNEL What if the time your staff saves with generative AI can be filled by doing more of what they already do best? As the AI wave rises toward your shores, consider whether it can help you build the capacity to serve more customers, better.

Public cloud managed service providers (MSPs) make an excellent example. As cloud management platforms become more accurate and efficient with sophisticated AI implementations, tier 1 support engineers can triage and solve issues more quickly and develop new skills through their interactions with AI. Additionally, processes that once required a team member can be automated, resulting in increased staff efficiency, so that the same headcount that previously managed dozens of customer accounts can manage hundreds or even thousands. 3. GROW YOUR BUSINESS WITH NEW PRODUCT AND SERVICE OFFERINGS When implemented correctly and creatively, generative AI can be an idea machine. For example, via advanced analysis that recognizes patterns in data, generative AI has already been used to develop a new class of antibiotics to address drug-resistant infections. Generative AI is likely to become a key tool for innovation, in large part thanks to the sheer speed at which it can process information. Synthetic data generated by LLMs can also model market testing of new concepts, allowing you to develop and refine ideas at significantly less cost than pre-AI market testing approaches.

Additionally, new AI tools allow you to know your customers and anticipate their needs more effectively than ever before, with the most powerful impact on product development. Increased customer engagement and sophisticated market analysis tools allow you to know your clients better than ever before so that you can anticipate their needs and create products and services customized specifically to them. As the AI wave crashes onto each industry’s shore, thinking creatively about your future workforce can prove beneficial to everyone—employer and employee alike—while directly addressing a growing AI-skilled labor shortage that is currently inhibiting progress and growth. No one approach or solution will carry a company seamlessly through these turbulent waters, but focusing on incorporating AI tools into the fabric of your workplace keeps the focus on enablement, productivity, and rev-gen rather than on fears about downsizing or replacing workers with robots. In my own organization, I have challenged everyone in our company to learn and embrace AI so that we can achieve more with the excellent team we have already built. We believe the quality, quantity, consistency, accuracy, and profitability of the work we deliver will be improved—a rare triple-win for the employee, company, and client.