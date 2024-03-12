BY Kate Williams4 minute read

It’s more common than ever to click through a company’s website and find reports on greenhouse gas emissions alongside related mitigation plans and future goals. This tendency is a huge win and a stark contrast from what we saw from brands even five years ago. But the most significant contributor to emissions is often left unreported—and even unconsidered—by businesses: the climate impact of a company’s banking strategy. Where your money sleeps matters. In 2020, Amazon experienced record growth (and, with it, record emissions) due in part to COVID-19. But in 2021, the company’s $81 billion in cash and investments generated more carbon emissions than all other emissions from fulfillment centers, data centers, physical stores, and other facilities combined, according to The Carbon Bankroll Report. These are striking numbers—especially when you consider that this outsize GHG impact of finance is true for most major companies around the globe.

So, what happens to the cash sitting in the bank, and why is it responsible for so many emissions? Money is always on the move. Banks use cash deposits (from individuals and corporations) and investments to finance other projects: energy development, construction ventures, business loans, and more. Plus, many of the world’s top banks are helping to fund the fossil fuel industry, making them top contributors to the climate crisis and bringing us further away from reaching the Paris Agreement goal of staying well below a 1.3°C temperature rise. The 60 largest commercial and investment banks have invested $4.6 trillion in the fossil fuel industry since the agreement was signed in 2015, and little is being done to stop them. But hope is not lost. Companies stand at a pivotal and highly effective place to make a significant impact with their money—they just need to know how.

Businesses have an incredible opportunity and obligation to step up and ensure that their cash and investments are moving toward alignment with their company values, instead of financing projects that are at odds with other efforts and actively causing harm to people and the planet. Here are four ways brands can start capitalizing on their financial influence and pressure banks to do better: 1. UNDERSTAND YOUR IMPACT

Tying together finance and environmental impact is important, but can seem daunting, especially for brands that have been using the same bank and finance strategy—and partners—for a long time. Start with a simple step: Research where your money is going as it sits in the bank. If you don’t like what you see, it’s time to make a game plan for moving your money in a way that supports your company values. 2. TALK TO YOUR BANKER Many businesses have established valuable relationships with banking partners, including loans and other finance and treasury products. The costs of simply cutting these ties and moving to a new bank can be very high and—in many cases—are legitimate obstacles to making a move. But this doesn’t mean you can’t talk to your bank and put client pressure on them to get moving in the right direction. Topo Finance has created some great resources to help you educate your bank.

3. DIVEST FROM BANKS THAT ARE CAUSING HARM If you can, move to a bank that is aligned with your values and impact goals. Moving your money is easier said than done, but it is an essential step in making good on your promises to the planet. As CEO of the global nonprofit 1% for the Planet, I knew that this was a step we needed to take to get our finances in line with our mission and values. Our organization now does all of our banking through a bank that stewards our deposits with a climate filter and aligns with us in support of issues from immigrant and reproductive rights to racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

4. CELEBRATE THE SUCCESS Having a complete view of your company’s emissions and moving even some of your deposits out of non-aligned financial institutions is an enormous and differentiating step you can take to meet your impact targets. A survey conducted by Bain & Company showed that brands with strong purpose and environmental, social, and corporate governance achieved five times the revenue growth of their less-engaged competitors. This stark data shows that commitment and environmental action are a value move, but also a business move. We also know that consumers aren’t just looking to brands to do better; they want brands to be thought leaders and builders of a better future. Corporate action is one of the most promising potential climate solutions, especially when you factor in the trillions of dollars handled by banks on behalf of businesses each year. Imagine your money growing in your bank account and funding highly effective solutions for today’s most pressing environmental and social issues. All it takes is awareness and action to get your money moving to support what matters.