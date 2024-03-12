BY Simon Khalaf3 minute read

In 2003 in Edinburgh, U.K., three angsty young musicians came together to take the stage at their high school talent show. The band eventually would be known as We Were Promised Jetpacks. They took their name from a line mentioned on a Ricky Gervais podcast. According to the band, “The actual quote was ‘We were promised hovercrafts’ but we thought jetpacks sounded cooler.” The original reference is a nod to Michael J. Fox cruising the streets of the future on his hovercraft in Back to the Future. The name of the band is deeply rooted in the unrealized promises of new and dynamic transportation options that were expected to be available in the future. It’s 2024 and I just looked outside—not a hovercraft in sight. ACTUAL FINTECH PROGRESS IS AT A STANDSTILL

The story of fintech is not all that dissimilar to the tale of our lost hovercrafts. While we’ve certainly seen advances over the years, and it’s incredibly convenient to deposit checks on our phones, most innovations in banking and payments have been limited to digital versions of what already exists in a bank branch. We’ve yet to see truly revolutionary technology, and instead, banks are patching together existing capabilities and making them accessible on our phones. Actual progress has been in a state of arrested development, and while banks are investing considerable amounts in technology, it has yet to have a broad impact on consumer adoption. As a result, there remains a lot of work to be done to meet the evolving consumer demands for greater transparency and accessibility in the financial system. While demand for embedded digital banking and payment experiences grows, large banks continue to have control over the daily lives of consumers. A 2023 Marqeta consumer survey found that 77% of U.S. respondents surveyed said they used traditional banks as their primary providers, while 50% said they had never changed their primary banking partner.

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. respondents (60%) are storing the majority of their funds in these primary accounts. In addition, more than two-fifths of U.S. respondents said they use both traditional and digital banking providers, showing that consumers are balancing their loyalty to traditional banks with their desire for superior user experiences. The catch is that big banks want to innovate more and faster, but they’re built on outdated technology that simply cannot keep up. Banks are actively investing to break down these barriers to innovation, but other factors are also holding the banking industry back. EXTREME RISK AVERSION

The age-old statement about no one getting fired for buying IBM rings true in banking, with decades-long dependence on the same technology stack giving rise to internal complications around how to embrace new systems. There’s also a tendency for the financial industry to be more cautious after significant financial events, from banking crises to recessions. Banks may be more hesitant to invest in new technologies if they feel like they’re still operating in an uncertain environment. RAPIDLY CHANGING REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCE ENVIRONMENT Regulations are critical to the financial industry to protect consumers and businesses and maintain stability. But a changing regulatory and compliance landscape can also create higher barriers to entry and slow the development of new tools and services.

IT’S HARD TO LEAVE BEHIND A STATUS QUO THAT BENEFITS YOU… FOR NOW Banks saw record profits last year, despite ongoing financial industry turmoil and the inertia that I described earlier. However, they need to pay attention to trends beyond what’s working now, and focus on what’s going to keep them relevant to new generations with different needs and attitudes towards their finances. A report from the Bank Administration Institute found that less than half of Gen Z and millennials used the same financial institution as their parents in 2021, and over 60% of Gen Z and millennials would think about switching banks for better digital capabilities, like mobile apps or better rates, cash incentives, and dynamic rewards.