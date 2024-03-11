BY Noura Abul-Husn3 minute read

When physicians or academics leap into industry jobs, you often hear about their adjustment to the starkly different work culture where the differences in goals, timelines, and rewards make for sometimes disorienting transitions. But it’s also intriguing to hear more about what these former scientists and clinicians can teach business leaders. Some of the hard lessons learned while making hospital rounds, interacting with patients, or spending years conducting complicated research can benefit leaders in any profession. I’ve had the good fortune to spend time as a physician, a scientist, and a business leader. I’m the Vice President for Genomic Health at 23andMe, leading a team to bring meaningful genomic information into health and health care. Before this role, I started Mount Sinai’s Division of Genomic Medicine, focused on clinical applications to scale genomic medicine in patient care, education to train physicians in genomic medicine, and research to expand the reach of genomic medicine to diverse and underrepresented populations. In another pivot, I worked as Director of Translational Genetics at Regeneron, working with a team of human genetics researchers in genome-guided drug discovery.

It’s been a unique career so far, made possible because I trained as a physician-scientist. Grounding my work in science and medicine has given me valuable experience and insights that informed my work in industry. Here are five things I learned while seeing patients and conducting research that have helped me and can also help other business leaders. 1. COLLABORATION

Clinicians draw on interdisciplinary teams to synthesize information and find the right path for treatment.Similarly, multidisciplinary teams often create the most impactful research findings. In health care and research, one needs to develop a culture of collaboration where diverse viewpoints are welcome. That kind of teamwork and collaboration drives creativity and progress in medicine, research, and business. 2. TRANSPARENCY In academic research, you must be willing to show your work. Can your hypotheses withstand peer review? Can other scientists reproduce the result, and if so, can we learn that the finding has value? Ethos is an essential part of pushing discoveries.

In industry, it is often a much more closed system, but the best business leaders share and then iterate on new product ideas or campaigns. They’re willing to show their work, correct what doesn’t work, and keep working to make it better. 3. BEDSIDE MANNER Although I don’t love the terminology, this is a well-known characteristic among the best physicians and health care professionals. Good bedside manner isn’t just about being polite. It is about listening and viewing the patient as a partner in their health care and, most importantly, as a human being (and not a disease).

The physician-patient partnership centers on trust. Physicians learn to meet the patients where they are, approach every patient with curiosity, compassion, and empathy, and ensure they communicate clearly. In business, this kind of emotional intelligence isn’t always a priority, but it is critical when working with teams, employees, and the customers you serve. 4. MENTORSHIP I credit much of my career development to excellent support and mentorship. Identifying mentors is just as crucial in business as in academia or medicine. No one has all the answers, and having a trusted network of people who can share their insights, feedback, and guidance is critical to growth and success.

While the value of mentorship in the business world is not always emphasized, mentor-mentee relationships are vital to creating a positive culture that allows for open communication, constructive feedback, and trust. 5. CURIOSITY Similar to physicians diagnosing complex cases and scientists testing hypotheses, business leaders can embrace a systematic approach to problem-solving. Infusing curiosity into your work enables you to explore different perspectives, learn from past mistakes, and iterate solutions. Just as physicians and scientists are constantly updating their knowledge, business leaders should prioritize continuous learning, stay current on industry trends, and adapt their strategies accordingly.