Four challenges that can stand in the way of seeing ROI from your blockchain transformation

BY Matthew Van Niekerk4 minute read

Eighty-five percent of blockchain projects attempted by organizations are either never completed or fail after release. How can your organization become one that launches successful blockchain projects and realizes its true potential? Blockchain technology offers incredible opportunities to improve operational efficiency, bring value to customers, and increase revenue. However, many companies today are failing to reap the benefits, spending money on failed initiatives, and missing out on new value creation and ROI. Implementing a blockchain transformation across your organization can help. I’ve been working with organizations across industries over the past 10 years to help them realize their blockchain potential. Here are some of the common challenges you may face as you start your blockchain transformation journey, as well as how to overcome them so you don’t miss out on the $3.1 trillion in new business value blockchain is expected to create by 2030.

WHAT IS BLOCKCHAIN TRANSFORMATION? Organizations that want to prepare for the future of their industry already know the importance and value of implementing a digital transformation. But a blockchain transformation is also key to staying competitive, bringing value to customers, and increasing efficiencies. Implementing blockchain transformation isn’t just rolling out a new tool that can help make blockchain development easier—though that is one part of it. Instead, blockchain transformation is a holistic discipline that combines strategies, methods, and tools to accelerate the value created by blockchain projects.

Begin by developing a blockchain transformation strategy, part of which will include identifying use cases for your blockchain project, especially ones that can demonstrate value quickly. Blockchain is best suited for projects where there’s data-sharing between parties that might face a barrier to coordination. Or use blockchain to digitize and automate financial service offerings or to create distributed systems where multiple parties share governance. Your blockchain transformation strategy should also include an approach to educating your teams on blockchain technology. Tools like blockchain transformation platforms can make developing and launching blockchain projects easier as well. FOUR CHALLENGES TO BLOCKCHAIN TRANSFORMATION

As you begin your blockchain transformation and launch your projects, you may encounter the following challenges standing in the way of your innovation. 1. CONFUSION BETWEEN BLOCKCHAIN OPTIMIZATION AND TRANSFORMATION One of the first challenges may be in understanding the scope of blockchain transformation. Blockchain transformation is not blockchain optimization, where you’d leverage blockchain technology to simply improve existing operational processes.

However, many organizations may stop at that, leaving blockchain siloed or simply “another technology” to add to the stack. For example, only 3% of organizations have an operational blockchain in their business, “and those solutions that do exist focus mostly on efficiency of existing processes versus business disruption and new value creation.” Blockchain transformation should be understood as a top-to-bottom reassessment of how an organization integrates and uses blockchain technology. It’s a transformation of how that business fundamentally operates with that new tech incorporated into its ethos. 2. RESISTANCE TO CHANGE

One of the biggest actions a CDO needs to take when implementing a blockchain transformation is to lead that change. But, as with any new initiative, there will likely be resistance from those who don’t yet see the value or don’t understand blockchain technology in general. Clear roadmaps and communication to onboard the company as a whole are key when it comes to managing this change. Get your people involved in the decision-making process as well, as that can increase change success by 15%. Create a permanent position for a blockchain transformation expert or even a task force to ensure internal buy-in, adoption, and implementation. This may even look like “blockchain champions” situated throughout your organization who can demonstrate its value and educate others. Once you start realizing a return on investment and the organization starts seeing the value being created by blockchain, getting people on board with the vision will be much easier.

3. HAVING THE RIGHT PEOPLE TO DRIVE THIS ADOPTION Another challenge is having the right people to drive your blockchain transformation adoption—individuals who understand blockchain technology, the value it can bring, and how to actually build blockchain projects. Blockchain expertise is in limited number and high demand these days, and buying expertise or even outsourcing blockchain projects will not be a long-term solution. Instead, train your teams on blockchain. This will allow you to keep your expertise internal, saving costs and increasing flexibility. By upskilling your employees with blockchain knowledge, not only can you create the blockchain developers you need, but you can also make them more valuable, especially when demand for blockchain programming skills grew 552% in 2022. Eventually, you can extend that education from employees out to partners and customers so that you’re growing the entire ecosystem around your project.

4. CHASING A “BIG BANG” APPROACH CAN FAIL Finally, eagerness to launch may have organizations taking on bigger blockchain projects than they can handle with their current resources. Remember that only 15% of blockchain projects are actually successful, and as you take a step forward with your blockchain transformation, you don’t want to immediately take two steps backward because you were unprepared. Instead, as you create your strategy, match blockchain project scale size with your workforce’s current capabilities. Start with smaller projects that prove ROI immediately, and then scale from there as you begin to create expertise, synergy, and community. Don’t forget to make sure that strategy and execution are aligned as well.