BY Steven Cornwell4 minute read

If you are a consultant looking to build a great team, I recommend you take a close look at your clients. Sitting across the table from you at your next client meeting could be the person you need to take your firm to the next level. Clients make great consultants because they know how to ask the right questions. They can connect in powerful ways because they have sat where the client is now sitting. They’ve been in the boardroom when the final decisions on a project were made while the consultant was left sitting outside. As a global placemaking agency and consultancy, recruiting clients is especially effective because our work depends on development experience. We harness the power of data and analytics to unlock the true potential of neighborhoods, towns, and cities, but we also strive to offer our clients’ expertise acquired through real-world experience with the type of projects in which they are engaging.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

When we see a client who is deeply engaged in ambitious projects that are creating positive social, economic, and environmental impact for people and the places they inhabit, we know they have the expertise we want to offer to our clients. They have already successfully built the kind of places that our clients are pursuing—places that explore the dynamic interactions between people and places to facilitate truly human-centric experiences. I recently had the pleasure of recruiting an outstanding client to join our team. From our first meeting, I knew she had the ability to enhance the value of our work to provide global place consulting. She left her position as the chief operating officer at a London-based developer to become our regional director for Europe and the Middle East. She’ll tell you she was surprised when I first suggested she make the switch. Ultimately, however, she realized that becoming a consultant offered her the opportunity to empower others with her experience and insights while also expanding her knowledge in the development space.

Here’s what I learned during the process that will be helpful to you as you bring a client on board as a team member. FINDING THE RIGHT FIT REQUIRES UNCOMMON HONESTY When I was the chief marketing officer at The Howard Hughes Corporation, I found it incredibly frustrating when consultants would tell me how I should do something they had never done themselves. They had theory, but no practical experience. Still, they would tell me how to develop the company even though they had never built, owned, or operated a building.

When I established ERA-co, I committed to doing things differently. We were not going to be frustrating consultants. We were going to truly understand our clients’ unique challenges before we offered any advice. The approach we take to consulting essentially involves treating our clients as partners. It is founded on open and honest dialogue with the client. As consultants, we must be honest about what we don’t know. On the other hand, the client also needs to be honest about the issues with which they are dealing. They need to go beyond simply sharing their needs. They need to open up about what’s not working.

advertisement

We learned early on that this approach leads to better outcomes. As we recently took the step to hire a client, we discovered another benefit to this approach: The authentic relationship you establish when you truly partner with your clients makes it much easier to identify someone who would be a great fit for your team. If you have ever been the client on a big project, you know consultants will often agree quickly with you. After all, the client is paying the consultant’s salary. That is not our approach. As our clients will tell you, we don’t agree just for the sake of agreeing. With all of our clients, we are quick to debate the best course for the project. During our work with the client we recently hired, the honest discourse that occurred as we sought a true partnership was invaluable for getting to know her well and realizing she was a great fit for our organization.

COMPREHENSIVE ONBOARDING IS CRITICAL FOR A HEALTHY TRANSITION If you are partnering with your clients well, then recruiting one to your team might not feel like that big of a shift. Consequently, you might take a casual approach to onboarding. But that would be a mistake. When we took the step of hiring a former client, I asked my team to treat her onboarding process as if she were an absolute new start. We gave her the opportunity to understand the details of our business in all of its complexity, just as we would have with any other new hire. She was given the full allotment of time to go through the process, including receiving all the education and training it typically involves.

Another step we took during onboarding was to allow our client-turned-director to ask all of the questions she had. I wanted the authenticity and transparency we had established while working as partners to continue now that she was part of the company. As you take this step, I recommend giving the new hire access to other executives on your team. We had a good relationship due to our partnership, but now I was her boss. That creates a new dynamic that could make it difficult to ask tough questions. Knowing that, I invited her to spend some time with our COO to ask the questions she didn’t feel comfortable asking me. Consultants don’t have crystal balls that allow us to uncover the magic solutions for our projects. We bring valuable experience and data, but success ultimately flows from a deep understanding of the issues the client is facing. Developing a deep partnership with your clients will empower you to ensure your output is impactful and valuable. It also could help you find your next great hire.