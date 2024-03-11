BY Joelle L. Martinez4 minute read

The Latino Leadership Institute has spent a decade collaborating with Latino professionals and companies to unlock the immense potential of this rapidly growing workforce segment. A notable finding: the undeniable influence of Latino millennials in contemporary life, especially the workplace. In the United States, millennials constitute a staggering 75 million individuals, comprising the largest demographic slice of the population and representing nearly 40% of the current labor force. Latinos constitute the second largest share of this millennial cohort, comprising nearly 25%.

Latinos will make up an astonishing 78% of the net new workers by 2030, with nearly one in five American workers identifying as Latino. For business leaders, effectively tapping into and leveraging the potential of this rapidly expanding community requires a deep understanding of its diverse makeup. Latino millennials are known for their ambitious career goals, diverse backgrounds, commitment to workplace inclusion, and strong cultural connections. Acknowledging and embracing these traits are essential for businesses seeking a competitive edge in today’s dynamic business landscape.

LATINO MILLENNIALS ARE AMBITIOUS Millennials are known for their industriousness, with nearly a quarter managing multiple jobs and 75% working over 40 hours per week. They enter the workforce with ambitious goals for early career advancement and a strong desire to learn and lead. Many young Latino professionals are driven to attain leadership roles, instilled with a pursuit of excellence and hard work ethic from their parents and community. However, they often experience slower career advancement than their non-Hispanic white peers, causing frustration.

Latino millennials often express feeling ill-equipped and lacking adequate support to navigate the early stages of their careers. This can hinder their progress and leave them feeling demotivated. It is imperative to provide the younger Latino workforce with access to mentorship, sponsorship, and professional development opportunities. LATINO MILLENNIALS ARE THE MOST DIVERSE COHORT When considering the diversity of Latino millennials, envision an artichoke with numerous layers, each representing a different facet of this dynamic cohort. Underneath these layers lies the heart of our future workforce.

At the core of this vibrant group lies a richness of multicultural, multilingual, and multiracial identities. Unlike previous generations, Latino millennials are acutely aware of the intersectionality of gender, sexual orientation, politics, and religion, which collectively shape their individual identities. A GenForward study found that Latino millennials are more likely than other groups to identify as LGBTQ or non-straight, with 22% identifying as such compared to 14% of African-Americans, 13% of whites, and 9% of Asian-Americans. This trend may contribute to the growing use of gender-inclusive terms like “Latinx” and “Latine” in corporate settings and the media, highlighting the importance for business leaders to understand the roots of evolving and fluid terminology. LATINO MILLENNIALS DEMAND BELONGING AND INCLUSION

Millennials seek employers that champion their values, particularly equity and inclusion. Merely citing demographic data falls short; genuine commitment is demonstrated by fostering inclusion across the organization. For Latino millennials, inclusion goes beyond mere representation; it necessitates a profound understanding of how they can authentically belong within an organization while remaining true to their unique selves while advancing in their careers. Nearly 8 in 10 Latino professionals alter their appearance, body language, and communication style at work to fit in and progress. Millennials challenge this practice, aiming to bring their full authentic selves to work. They value their cultural background, language, and perspectives as assets, seeking environments where they can connect with colleagues and contribute to the organization. True belonging for Latino millennials means being accepted for who they are within the organization.

LATINO MILLENNIALS HAVE STRONG CULTURAL TIES Despite that a majority of Latino millennials are born in the U.S., two-thirds retain the Spanish language at home. They actively uphold their cultural traditions, identifying as both 100% American and 100% Latino, creating the “200% club.” Consequently, they seek to see their culture represented and respected in the workplace by their peers and organizational leaders. Unfortunately, Latino millennials are often advised by managers and mentors, regardless of their background, to minimize their cultural heritage at work. This suppresses their identity and contributes to feelings of isolation and undervaluation. Managers and leaders must recognize the negative impact and create an environment where Latino millennials can be authentic, boosting morale and productivity.

LATINO MILLENNIALS FACE A GROWING LEADERSHIP GAP Despite their aspirations for leadership roles, Latino millennials face a stark reality within their organizations. Despite constituting nearly 20% of today’s workforce, Latinos hold only 11% of management positions and a mere 5% of senior and executive roles. This leadership gap has a profound impact on this generation of workers, who crave mentors and sponsors who can relate to their unique journeys and yearn to work for organizations that reflect their diversity at all levels. The companies that commit and deliver on more reflective leadership will ultimately be the first to build a real pipeline of diverse talent throughout the organization that results in higher retention rates, promotion rates, and overall business success.

FROM INSIGHT TO ACTION: ELEVATING LATINO MILLENNIAL WORKFORCE LEADERSHIP The impact of Latino millennials on our workforce and economy is profound and undeniable. Here are three impactful strategies to nurture and propel Latino millennial talent: Early mentorship and sponsorship: Vital for guiding Latino millennials early in their careers, fostering development, and enhancing satisfaction. Latinos with sponsors are 42% more likely to be satisfied with their career progression than Latinos without sponsors, yet only 5% report having a sponsor.

Vital for guiding Latino millennials early in their careers, fostering development, and enhancing satisfaction. Latinos with sponsors are 42% more likely to be satisfied with their career progression than Latinos without sponsors, yet only 5% report having a sponsor. Strategic investment in Latino ERGs and BRGs: Essential for robust support, career pathways, and advancement. We must move beyond a model of networking to meaningful support, career navigation, and pathways to promotion.

Essential for robust support, career pathways, and advancement. We must move beyond a model of networking to meaningful support, career navigation, and pathways to promotion. Partnerships with Latino organizations and experts: Unlocks invaluable insights, enriches companies, and propels growth. Partnering with organizations like the LLI will help you build the bridge between your Latino talent and opportunities. By translating insights into actions, businesses empower Latino millennial leadership to drive innovation, foster inclusive cultures, and build a new talent pipeline.