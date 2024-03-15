4 AI jobs that don’t require advanced data science skills

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

If you’re interested in AI work but can’t write a line of code to save your life, the good news is that you’ve still got options. There’s more to this technology than just algorithms, data modeling, and technical engineering, after all.

Here are some roles—in order of average pay, starting at the low end—for non-techies looking to switch to an exciting AI career. AI data labeler Artificial intelligence is only as good as its data, and data with no context generally doesn’t make much sense. Data labeling is the process of adding meaningful tags or annotations to raw data in order to help train machine learning models.

Data labelers tag data like text, images, videos, and similar media to improve the accuracy of AI software. These works comprise much of the front line of AI and can expect to pull in an average of just over $50,000 per year. AI documentation writer Complex though AI may be, normal people still need to use it. That means it needs to be well documented—yes, many AI-powered products come with a user manual. And those user manuals need to be written by people with a general grasp of how AI works and a more specific understanding of how their company’s AI products function. They then need to translate that information into plain English so their customers can use their products.

