YouTube wants people to do more than just sit back and watch videos on their TVs.

To that end, it’s launching a redesigned video player for smart TVs and streaming devices, with a sidebar view for descriptions, comments, chapter links, and other details. While such information was already available in YouTube’s TV app, the old design used an overlay that covered up the video when users clicked into the description. The new player shrinks the video down so it appears alongside the additional info.

It’s a subtle change, but Kurt Wilms, YouTube’s director of product for the living room, says it lays the groundwork for further TV updates to come as big-screen viewing time soars. Last month, Nielsen reported that YouTube was the most-watched streaming service on TVs over the previous 12 months, and YouTube says it now streams more than 1 billion hours on TVs per day. Citing internal data, The Information reported last year that TVs accounted for 45% YouTube’s U.S. viewing time, versus less than 30% in 2020.

Wilms says YouTube wants to respond to the growth by bringing more of the site’s interactivity to the big screen.