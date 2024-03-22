This free AI supertool takes the pain out of calendar scheduling

BY JR Raphael3 minute read

Calendar apps are a dime a dozen these days—and no matter what platform or type of device you’re using, you’ve almost certainly got something that gets the job done.

But I’d be willing to wager there’s one area where your agenda juggling could do with an extra injection of intelligence. And that’s in the area of event creation. Surely I’m not the only one who’s found myself sighing as I punch specific pieces of info from an email, a web page, or a random interaction into an event-adding interface, right? Powerful as they may otherwise be, most of our current calendar tools are frustratingly mediocre at making that easy. But—oh, yes—there’s an easy answer. And it works brilliantly right alongside any other calendar app you’re using.

Unearth all sorts of awesome tech tools with my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. A new time-saving treasure in your inbox every Wednesday! The scheduling supplement you didn’t know you needed This tool is one of those things that’s almost shockingly simple but simultaneously so frickin’ smart, you’ll wonder how it isn’t already built into every calendar app out there. ➜ It’s a web-based system called Agenda Hero Magic, and it does one thing and one thing only: It makes it as easy as can be to add new events to your calendar in seconds flat—no formatting, no fuss, no hassle whatsoever.

⌚ It’ll take you about 10 seconds to use, anytime: All you do is open up the Agenda Hero Magic website on whatever device you’re using—phone, computer, tablet, you name it.

on whatever device you’re using—phone, computer, tablet, you name it. Then, in the box at the center of the screen, you type, paste, or upload any information about an event. It could be your own plain-English description: “Lunch with Bobcat Goldthwait Thursday at noon, Ye Old Sandwich Shoppe.” Or, in an especially useful twist, it could be an entire paragraph of text you paste over from an email or web page describing an event in detail. And coolest of all: You can also skip even more steps and directly drag in a screenshot, photo, or graphic of any type where text about an event is included.

The entire Agenda Hero interface is basically one simple box where you paste in text or upload an image. Whichever path you choose, once you hit that Create button beneath the box, Agenda Hero will work its magic and rely on AI to translate whatever you entered into a formal calendar event—with all the items in exactly the right places and your original text or image as the description.

You can then opt to add the event directly into your calendar—which simply opens the appropriate app or website for you with all the info already filled into the event creation screen—or you can have the system send you the event as an invite via email so you can easily add it later. Agenda Hero almost instantly extracts info from any text or image and places it into the appropriate fields for fuss-free event creation. If you really want to get wild, you can also grab the Agenda Hero Chrome extension for your computer—which lets you save yet another step and simply highlight text anywhere in your browser to turn it into a fully formatted, ready-to-add event.