This tasty tool adds a pinch of AI to cooking with leftovers

Online recipe sites are notorious for making you wade through endless filler to get to the meat of the matter. And they’re also decidedly low-tech in their approach.

So what if there were a tool that could rely on AI to analyze what you’ve actually got in your fridge and pantry—and then offer up fluff-free, instant recipes catered specifically to your tastes?

My fellow tech-obsessor, allow me to introduce you to a super-cool tool called Taste Bud.

Taste Bud? Oh, yes. And a high-tech companion is exactly what it is.