Sargento pushes back against reports that it recalled its shredded cheese due to listeria

Sargento Foods is fighting back against claims that a recent food recall involved some of its products.
According to a statement on Sargento’s website, the news originated from a February 5 recall of Cotija cheese by California-based Rizo-Lopez Foods, a supplier of Sargento’s, due to listeria concerns. When that recall happened, Sargento says it immediately investigated the situation and made the determination that the recall impacted a small amount of its “Food Service and Ingredient” products.
Importantly, the Wisconsin-based company says no Sargento-branded products were impacted by the recall.
The company says it decided to voluntarily recall the products it had that were supplied by Rizo-Lopez as well as products that were packaged on the same lines as those products. The company also immediately terminated its relationship with Rizo-Lopez.
A number of media outlets published stories this week claiming that Sargento was recalling its own branded products, but the company says those stories were incorrect. Specifically, an interpretation of information found on the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) led to reports that the recall impacted 2,633 cases of the company’s white cheddar cheese products sold around the country.
Listeria can cause potentially deadly infections when food products that have been contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes are consumed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1,600 people in the United States get listeriosis each year, and 260 die.