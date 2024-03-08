Sargento pushes back against reports that it recalled its shredded cheese due to listeria

Sargento Foods is fighting back against claims that a recent food recall involved some of its products.

According to a statement on Sargento’s website, the news originated from a February 5 recall of Cotija cheese by California-based Rizo-Lopez Foods, a supplier of Sargento’s, due to listeria concerns. When that recall happened, Sargento says it immediately investigated the situation and made the determination that the recall impacted a small amount of its “Food Service and Ingredient” products.

Importantly, the Wisconsin-based company says no Sargento-branded products were impacted by the recall.

The company says it decided to voluntarily recall the products it had that were supplied by Rizo-Lopez as well as products that were packaged on the same lines as those products. The company also immediately terminated its relationship with Rizo-Lopez.