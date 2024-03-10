How to watch the 96th Academy Awards live on ABC without cable, including free options

Put on your Sunday clothes—it’s time for the 96th Academy Awards. All the glitz and glamor will take place tonight (Sunday, March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Here’s how to watch the ceremony and celebrate the strongest movie year since the pandemic. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the ceremony, which recognizes excellence in film. It is made up of more than 10,500 professionals at the top of their game across 17 branches in the industry, such as acting, directing, costume designing, and more. One has to be invited to join this elite group. Oscar nominations are decided by each individual branch. For example, actors choose the acting nominations and directors choose directors. Everyone weighs in on best picture nominees. The whole membership votes online once nominations are decided to determine who takes home gold. This year, Christopher Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer, leads the pack with 13 nominations. Poor Things, from director Yorgos Lanthimos, comes in second with 11 nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon has 10. Many felt Greta Gerwig’s Barbie should have received more than its 8 nods.

While it’s an honor just to be nominated, winning is pretty cool, too. Deadline’s Pete Hammond is predicting that Best Picture and Best Director Oscars will go to Oppenheimer and Christopher Nolan. He also thinks that Best Actress will go to Emma Stone for Poor Things but wouldn’t be surprised if Lily Gladstone, who is nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon, proved him wrong. Vanity Fair thinks Gladstone is a sure thing but agrees with Hammond on picture and director.

Audiences will have to tune in at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT to find out. And speaking of time, note that the Oscars telecast will begin an hour earlier this year than the usual 8 p.m.

Beyond the winners and losers, there are many other reasons to watch Hollywood’s biggest night. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the second year in a row and fourth time overall. Best actor nominee Ryan Gosling will perform live the Oscar-nominated best song, “I’m Just Ken.” Many A-list stars are scheduled to present awards, including last year’s acting winners, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Scarface stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino will also hand out awards.



There are many ways to catch the ceremony live, even if you’re a cord-cutter without cable. The show will air on ABC, which is free with an over-the-air antenna if you can get reception. It will also be streamed on abc.com and the ABC app for people who have login credentials from a pay-TV provider. You can also stream it live on a number of platforms that offer ABC as part of a bundle.



If you are in it for the fashion, be sure to tune in early for the preshow, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on ABC. Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will show you all the important red carpet moments. You can also catch coverage all day on E! at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The network will air E! Brunch at the Oscars followed by Live from E!: The Oscars at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.