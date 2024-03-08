Social media’s bad week: Outages at Facebook, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Truth Social

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

It was a pretty bad week for social media sites across the board. Nearly every big-name social media platform experienced an outage over the past five days (well, except for one, which we’ll get to in a bit).

Perhaps worse than the downtime, though, were the conspiracy theories speculating that these outages were connected to major events in American politics. First, you had Super Tuesday, the largest grouping of presidential primary elections in the United States in a single day, which is when Meta-owned sites Facebook, Instagram, and Threads went down. Then last night, former president Donald Trump’s own Truth Social platform went down during President Biden’s State of the Union address. But what was actually behind these platform fails? Here’s what we know.

Facebook, Instagram, and Threads On Tuesday, all three of Meta’s major social platforms went down for about two hours. People reported not being able to log into their accounts in some instances, and in other instances they couldn’t refresh their feeds, much less post to them. The platforms went down around 10 a.m. ET and were working again a few hours later. So what exactly brought Meta’s platforms to a halt on Super Tuesday? We don’t know. In a post on X/Twitter, Meta’s head of communications, Andy Stone, called it “a technical issue” without elaborating what the source of the technical issue was. Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/ybyyAZNAMn — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024 LinkedIn A day after Meta’s platforms went down, it was Microsoft’s turn. On Wednesday, the company’s professional social networking site, LinkedIn, experienced outages. The downtime lasted for around an hour and during it, users had trouble accessing their accounts via the mobile app and web browser.

