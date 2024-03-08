Today’s top business headlines: Jobs report, TikTok vs. Congress, Uber’s EV push, Walmart self-checkout woes

New jobs report: Wall Street will be watching for the Bureau of Labor Statistics to release the highly anticipated February U.S. payrolls report this morning. Many expect to see cooling employment numbers, which could signal that the Federal Reserve will follow through with potential interest rate cuts in 2024. The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday ahead of the report. Full story.

TikTok’s political battle: On Thursday, TikTok sent push notifications to users prodding them to call Congress to fight a new potential bill. The bill would ban the app in the U.S. unless ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company with operations in China, divests of the app within 165 days of the bill’s potential passage. Although members of Congress were reportedly overwhelmed with calls, the tactic did not stop the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee from unanimously approving the bill to move forward to a potential vote. The House of Representatives could take up the bill in coming weeks. Full story.

Uber’s race to zero emissions: Uber and Revel, an EV rideshare startup, announced on Wednesday that they will team up to boost EV charging infrastructure in New York City. The partnership comes as Revel is reportedly looking to raise $200 million for the expansion of its charging stations in New York and beyond. This deal will also help get Uber closer to achieving its goal of transitioning to all-electric rides in North America by 2030. If Uber does not meet its goal, it could face fines down the line from New York. Full story.

New EU rules open up iPhone apps: IPhone users in Europe are now able to download apps from outside of Apple’s App Store as the result of new changes dictated by the EU’s Digital Markets Act, or DMA. Apple has pushed back against the new rules, warning that iPhone users in the EU could be exposed to more risks from hacking and scams from apps that have not been vetted by Apple. Full story.