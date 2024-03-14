Leaders need to stop glorifying being busy

BY Tania Friedlander3 minute read

Once upon a time, leisure and stress-free time were considered marks of success and admirable aspirations. People envied those who could afford to relax and enjoy life’s finer moments.

That attitude has significantly transformed. In our current workplace culture, busyness remains a coveted status symbol, even if organizations publicly tout the importance of mental health and well-being. For many, being perpetually busy is synonymous with being engaged in important work. It will come as no surprise that leaders and their teams are dealing with record-high feelings of burnout. According to a Gallup poll in 2023, 26% of employees reported “very often or always” feeling burned out at work. Burnout often leads to unplanned absences at work, which costs U.S. organizations approximately 47.6 billion in lost productivity annually, according to another Gallup research. With numbers like this, we need to question the validity of “busy” as a badge of honor. The relentless pursuit of busyness often leads to confusion between mere activity and genuine productivity. Legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden once cautioned, “Never mistake activity for achievement,” highlighting a common pitfall in our current culture. This misguided approach glorifies statements such as, “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.” The fact that people often make these kinds of comments in a casual setting can lead to promoting a culture of burnout rather than one of meaningful and sustainable accomplishment.

The Problem With Our Obsession With Being Busy Our obsession with busyness prioritizes quantity over quality, which overshadows the importance of recognizing and leveraging individual strengths. For instance, creative individuals, who thrive on innovation and thinking outside the box, may find themselves so overwhelmed by constant tasks that they need more time and space to truly explore and develop their ideas. This relentless pace can stifle creativity and prevent individuals from focusing on what they excel at, which ultimately leads to a busy but not necessarily productive workforce. The culture of busyness can also have detrimental effects on workplace dynamics, leading to phenomena like “quiet quitting.” Celebrating long hours and excessive workloads without considering the efficiency or effectiveness of such efforts can not only foster a toxic work environment that fosters disengaged employees, but it can also make them less inclined to contribute meaningfully. The Root Of Glorifying Busyness The root of this issue often lies in leadership and a lack of conscious decision-making. Oftentimes, leaders’ insecurity drives the attitude of valuing busyness above all. Effective leaders need to be able to recognize and assign tasks based on their team’s strengths, while providing the right level of autonomy and support. Doing this allows for higher-quality outcomes without having to sacrifice anyone’s mental health in the process.

Addressing this challenge requires a shift towards “conscious leadership.” Conscious leadership is a transformative approach that begins with the leader’s journey toward heightened self-awareness, personal and professional growth, and a steadfast commitment to acting from a place of integrity and resilience. This self-awareness enables leaders to move away from operating on autopilot—driven by ego, fear, anxiety, and a reactive mindset—towards a leadership style that is authentic, empathetic, and grounded in collective well-being. To start, leaders need to reevaluate their vision and ensure that they’re individuals in roles that align with their strengths. By focusing on the 20% of efforts that yield 80% of results, organizations can move towards a more productive and fulfilling workplace culture. Conscious leaders replace judgment with curiosity, adopting a growth mindset that encourages continuous learning and improvement. They are committed to understanding their emotions and feelings, and they prioritize integrity by aligning their actions with their core values. This approach fosters a healthier work environment and promotes innovation, collaboration, and a shared vision of success.